I was in attendance at the Micron event at Onondaga Community College. While it is true that Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden got the CHIPS Act done on the federal level, in no world would Micron be in New York state without Ryan McMahon. The White Pine site in Clay was the only viable site in the State of New York, and Ryan McMahon and the team at economic development were the people who brought Micron to it. The national environment for such a project was created by national politicians, that is true. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and his team landed the plane here in Central New York.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO