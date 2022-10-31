Read full article on original website
Draw Dinos
Learn how to draw dinosaurs with John Steven Gurney, author-illustrator of the picture book Dinosaur Train and the graphic novel Fuzzy Baseball #4: DiNO-Hitters. This event is part of our month long DINOvember program and is free and open to the public, just bring your creativity!. Putney Public Library, 55...
Storytime @ Putney Public Library
We are excited to welcome you back to Storytime for stories, songs and crafts with Susan Hessey. Join us on Tuesdays, at 11 am in the Children’s Room. Siblings and caregivers are welcome. **No Storytime on November 8th**. Putney Public Library, 55 Main St, Putney, VT, www.putneylibrary.org.
DINO MAN!
Saturday, November 19th, 11 am, DINOMAN– With magic, merry mayhem, and magnificent props (giant inflatable dinosaurs!), the audience is taken on a trip throughout the Mesozoic era. How do we know dinosaurs were here? What is a fossil? How are they made? This program is fun and informative for all ages and will be held in the main reading room of the library (so the dinosaurs can fit with the extra tall ceiling).
