Saturday, November 19th, 11 am, DINOMAN– With magic, merry mayhem, and magnificent props (giant inflatable dinosaurs!), the audience is taken on a trip throughout the Mesozoic era. How do we know dinosaurs were here? What is a fossil? How are they made? This program is fun and informative for all ages and will be held in the main reading room of the library (so the dinosaurs can fit with the extra tall ceiling).

PUTNEY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO