From a distance, elite pro surfing can look a bit cookie-cutter, as if only a certain type of person ends up with a championship tour spot. From closer range, there can be another kind of pressure on a CT newcomer — a pressure to conform to this small, intense over-achievers’ club. The real battle for that newcomer is in finding the confidence to own your space, and to happily demonstrate the qualities that got you there in the first place. In an odd sort of way, it’s a battle that faces us all, from the moment we first paddle out. Jackson Baker is definitely not cookie-cutter pro, and captured here by Bosko in his home turf around Newcastle, he’s clearly finding that confidence.

1 DAY AGO