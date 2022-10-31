Read full article on original website
Related
Surfline
First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido
My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
Surfline
Moments: Finding A Balance, With Jacko Baker
From a distance, elite pro surfing can look a bit cookie-cutter, as if only a certain type of person ends up with a championship tour spot. From closer range, there can be another kind of pressure on a CT newcomer — a pressure to conform to this small, intense over-achievers’ club. The real battle for that newcomer is in finding the confidence to own your space, and to happily demonstrate the qualities that got you there in the first place. In an odd sort of way, it’s a battle that faces us all, from the moment we first paddle out. Jackson Baker is definitely not cookie-cutter pro, and captured here by Bosko in his home turf around Newcastle, he’s clearly finding that confidence.
Surfline
The Empire State Strikes Back
Life moves fast in New York. Too fast for us non-New Yorkers, who maybe aren’t as accustomed to the 24-7-365, need-it-yesterday, hustle-and-bustle way of doing things up there. So you can imagine our delight when we received this nice, slow burn from New York filmmaker Ben Potter — ‘The Rolling East’ — an elegantly crafted short film that isn’t so short it’ll fit in an Instagram reel and be forgotten by the time you order a slice and a Coke from Gino’s. This short is 11 minutes long. It’s cold. It’s core. And you can take all the time you want to watch it. That’s what your pause button is for.
Comments / 0