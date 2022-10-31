Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990. Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a new state report. Since 1990, the report found, the state’s median income rose 108%. Over the same period, taxes owed by single filers making the median income went up 173%.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO