Maryland State

DC News Now

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
BOWIE, MD
NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location

The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC12

Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update

Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990. Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a new state report. Since 1990, the report found, the state’s median income rose 108%. Over the same period, taxes owed by single filers making the median income went up 173%.
VIRGINIA STATE
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 30 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 30, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
kiss951.com

Veterans, Military Can Get Free Car Washes On November 11th

Autobell Car Wash is offering free car washed to all veterans and active-duty service members. According to TheCharlotteWeekly.com, the deal is good at all Autobell locations in NC, SC, Virginia, and Maryland on November 11th. In an effort to thank military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell will have your car...
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

Time to Change Your Clocks and ‘Fall Back’

This weekend, daylight saving time ends and standard time begins meaning that everyone needs to move their clocks back one hour (fall back) before going to sleep Saturday night. Twice a year in Maryland and many other states in the country, Sunday does not last 24 hours. We have daylight...
MARYLAND STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Safest Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?

Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
FLORIDA STATE
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
InsideHook

DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites

This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

In The Courts Marijuana Special: Explaining Maryland's Question 4 & current laws in DC and VA

Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.
MARYLAND STATE

