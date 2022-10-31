Read full article on original website
Related
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
WDBJ7.com
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
NBC12
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update
Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990. Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a new state report. Since 1990, the report found, the state’s median income rose 108%. Over the same period, taxes owed by single filers making the median income went up 173%.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 30 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 30, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
kiss951.com
Veterans, Military Can Get Free Car Washes On November 11th
Autobell Car Wash is offering free car washed to all veterans and active-duty service members. According to TheCharlotteWeekly.com, the deal is good at all Autobell locations in NC, SC, Virginia, and Maryland on November 11th. In an effort to thank military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell will have your car...
mymcmedia.org
Time to Change Your Clocks and ‘Fall Back’
This weekend, daylight saving time ends and standard time begins meaning that everyone needs to move their clocks back one hour (fall back) before going to sleep Saturday night. Twice a year in Maryland and many other states in the country, Sunday does not last 24 hours. We have daylight...
Virginia's Safest Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
mymcmedia.org
Wes Moore Excited About ‘Economic Activity We Are Seeing Here’ During Bethesda Tour
Wes Moore and Aruna Miller, the democratic candidates for Maryland governor and lieutenant governor, toured Bethesda Thursday, stopping to chat with store owners, customers and people on the street. They were led by members of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, who talked to them about the importance of supporting...
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
It’s peak season for car-deer crashes in Virginia – Here’s what AAA says you should do if you hit one
DMV data from 2021 shows a noticeable spike in the number of deer-vehicle crashes in October, November and even in December as compared to the rest of the year. As expected, alongside the crashes, a spike in injuries is also seen at the end of the year.
fox5dc.com
In The Courts Marijuana Special: Explaining Maryland's Question 4 & current laws in DC and VA
Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.
WAMU
Listen: How D.C.-area hospitals are dealing with surge in RSV infections
For weeks, multiple children’s hospitals in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have been operating at or near capacity due to a surge in respiratory viruses like rhinovirus, the flu, and especially Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). This isn’t the first time hospitals have had to deal with a surge in RSV....
Comments / 0