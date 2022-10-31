Ruben Garcia, age 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ruben entered this life on August 3, 1959, in Edinburg, Texas. He was raised in Chicago, IL and was a devoted Chicago Bull fan. Ruben was a Veteran of The United States Army, of the Catholic faith, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He moved to Clarksville, TN in 2014 to live with his brother.

