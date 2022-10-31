Read full article on original website
Roger Edward La Pointe
(GySgt. Ret.) Roger Edward La Pointe Sr., age 91, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Fieldstone Place. Roger was born October 9, 1931, in Southbridge, Mass., to the late Lionel Joseph La Pointe and Aurore Elodia Gaumonde La Pointe. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine Gervasio and siblings.
Justine ‘Rusti’ Dudek
A Celebration of Life service for Justine L. ‘Rusti’ Dudek, age 97, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, before the service, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Kathryn Cox Anthony
Kathryn Cox Anthony, age 98, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully at Tennessee State Veterans Home. Kathryn was born February 9, 1924, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Elvis P. Cox and Maggie Mae Denny Cox. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Jones Anthony; daughter, Penny Anthony; brother, James Cox; sister, Christine Morrison.
Patricia Mae Blair
Patricia Mae Blair, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville. Patricia was born December 27, 1953, in Italy, to the late Harold Watson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William Blair and her son, Willliam Blair II. She is survived...
Charles Nelson Fillingham
Charles Nelson Fillingham, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. Charles was born January 3, 1953, in Lansing, MI, to the late Earl Fillingham and Dorothy Bessler. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Fillingham. He is survived by his wife,...
Peter Arthur Longcope
Peter Arthur Longcope, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 3, 1942, in New Jersey. Peter worked as a bicycle mechanic in West Palm Beach, Florida. Aside from work, he enjoyed playing the lottery, watching TV, and spending time with his cats.
Rich Miller
Richard Paul Miller, age 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Hilldale United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Rich entered this...
Jacqueline Denise Foster-Ramey
Mrs. Jacqueline Denise Ramey, was born October 15, 1962 to the proud parents, Albert Foster and Joann Evans in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jacqueline entered eternal rest on October 27, 2022. She accepted Christ at an early age and united with the Nevels Chapel Baptist Church. Later, she joined First Missionary Baptist...
David Franklin Daniels
David Franklin Daniels, age 48, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Tri Star Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, TN. He was born on July 2, 1974, in Beckley, WV to Rhonda Noel Myler and the late Dennis Matthew Daniels. In his spare time, David enjoyed racing and working on cars.
Rossview Playhouse presents ‘Dearly Beloved’ Nov. 3-5
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Rossview Playhouse proudly presents, Dearly Beloved, by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten Nov. 3, 4 and 5 in the Rossview High School main theatre at 7 p.m. “This joyful Southern-fried comedy about love, marriage, sisterhood and 300 pounds of good, ol’ pit barbecue...
Alexander Serrano
Alexander Serrano, age 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home. He was born in Newark, NJ on April 15, 1959, to Miguel Serrano and the late Elda Torres. Alexander was known for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He genuinely...
Fall costume party held by Clarksville nonprofit Inspiring Lady Bosses
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville nonprofit organization Inspiring Lady Bosses, along with the City of Clarksville, held a fall costume party on Oct. 29 with over 115 people in attendance. There were hot dogs served, chips and lemonade. A candy bag table was also available for attendees. Sponsors included Clarksville...
Dicky Seay
Thomas Richard Seay, affectionately known as Dicky, age 77, of Montgomery County, TN passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia, age 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ruben entered this life on August 3, 1959, in Edinburg, Texas. He was raised in Chicago, IL and was a devoted Chicago Bull fan. Ruben was a Veteran of The United States Army, of the Catholic faith, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He moved to Clarksville, TN in 2014 to live with his brother.
Manna Cafe to hold one-day Combat Hunger food drive this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manna Cafe is partnering with 5 Star Media Group for its annual Combat Hunger food drive on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. An army of Manna volunteers will set up booths at grocery stores around Clarksville and Dover. Shoppers will receive food lists to assist Manna Cafe combat hunger in our community. Grab an extra item or more while shopping and throw it in our donation bin.
Wreaths Across America returns to Riverview Cemetery, donations needed
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony for the service members resting at Riverview Cemetery during National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. to remember and honor their legacy and service. National Wreaths Across America Day is held simultaneously...
Basketball coaches preview seasons at Clarksville-area kickoff luncheon
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Rotary Club/Kiwanis/Civitan Basketball Season Kickoff was held Wednesday at First Baptist Church. Montgomery County’s high school boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches came together to celebrate the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The majority of Clarksville-area coaches attended the luncheon and...
Enjoy 150 vendors, new Christmas pageant, Santa Claus at Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas-themed big annual Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair is coming up Saturday, Nov. 5, with Santa Claus, carolers and, new this year, the first Little Miss Mistletoe Pageant!. Just in time for holiday shopping, visitors can explore handmade, homemade and vintage treasures. The event...
David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
Kelly’s Big Burger celebrates 58 years in Clarksville, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kelly’s Big Burger, a restaurant that has served folks in Clarksville since 1964, has changed owners and joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. The new owner, Jeremy Bryant, said Kelly’s is the oldest restaurant in the city. “We want to keep...
