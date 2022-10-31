Read full article on original website
Miami vs. Florida State match-up breakdown and prediction
The biggest game of the season is here for the Miami Hurricanes football program. Miami (4-4, 2-2) will host in-state rival Florida State (5-3, 3-3) on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium as both teams look to battle for bragging rights against a hated nemesis. Kickoff is slated for 7:30...
Miami's offensive woes are on personnel and execution, not coordinator Josh Gattis
Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021 at Michigan as the nation's top assistant. He knows what he’s doing as an offensive coordinator. So when my editors asked me to audit a few games from Gattis' time at Michigan and compare them to this stinker of a year at Miami (No. 78 in yards per play and the souring Tyler Van Dyke's draft stock), the assumption was that the tape would show Gattis not running what made his offense successful in Ann Arbor — and that he may perhaps be influenced by the more conservative stylings of head coach Mario Cristobal.
Elite CB Commitments: Top 5 Class for Canes?
Miami's cornerback recruiting can help lead to a national top five recruiting class.
OL target Christopher Otto locks in FSU official visit date
FSU official visit locked in for offensive line target.
Latest intel on LB Stanquan Clark ahead of visit with Miami | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Gaby Urrutia joins to give an update on Miami and their efforts of flipping Louisville commit Stanquan Clark.
Miami's Mario Cristobal on Tyler Van Dyke injury and facing Florida State defense
Watch Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal update the latest with Tyler Van Dyke's injury and looking ahead to facing Florida State's defense.
communitynewspapers.com
Ted Hendricks was Miami’s Mad Stork
Who is the greatest player in University of Miami history? It’s hard to argue against Ted Hendricks. Born in Guatemala, Hendricks grew up in Miami Springs and attended nearby Hialeah High School. He was a 2-time All City selection by the Miami Herald in both football and basketball and earned Prep All American honors from Scholastic Coach Magazine. Hendricks was just as brilliant in the classroom. Among his favorite hobbies was solving math problems. He won the prestigious Silver Knight Award as the best scholar athlete in Miami-Dade County for the 1964-65 school year.
thewestsidegazette.com
Westside Gazette’s Student/Athlete of the Week
Blanche Ely Tiger Harlem Howard, a three-star rated athlete according to 247 Sports, is this week’s Westside Gazette Student/Athlete of the Week. The 6’1” 165 pound free safety has thus far accumulated 41 solo tackles with six interceptions, significantly contributing to the Tigers’ unblemished record, which after last week’s resounding 47-12 victory over West Boca Raton, clinched the District 10- 3M title, positioning them for a state title run. Blanche Ely head coach Mike Bailey believes that Harlem personifies all of the qualities coaches seek in today’s student/athletes: size, speed, quickness, high football IQ, and academic excellence. When you combine the aforementioned traits with his personal character, which is beyond reproach, you have the makings of a winner on the field of combat and in the classroom. Harlem is a member of the 2023 senior class with 3.3 GPA and obviously bright future. He also has his priorities in order because he understands that being successful as student is just as important as gridiron stardom.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
communitynewspapers.com
Remembering the Late Brian Piccolo
The late Brian Piccolo was born 79 years ago on Halloween 1943. A 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale (now known as St. Thomas Aquinas High School), Piccolo is one of football’s most inspiring stories. Although he was an outstanding football and baseball player in high school, Piccolo’s only scholarship offers came from Wake Forest and Wichita State. He chose Wake Forest and went on to an outstanding career. During his senior year in 1964, Piccolo led the nation in rushing and scoring and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the North vs. South Shrine All Star Game at the Orange Bowl. But despite a tremendous college career, Piccolo was ignored by the AFL and NFL drafts.
sflcn.com
Karen Smith to be Remembered in Upcoming Concert in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS – A concert under the patronage of Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair, will honor the late Jamaican songbird, Karen Smith who died last year September from cancer. The concert dubbed, “Fall Musik Fest and Remembering Karen Smith”, will take place at Miami Gardens on Sunday, November...
A Look Inside Future's $16.3 Million Miami Mansion
Future just dropped $16.3 MILLION on a home in Miami Beach, FL.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
lmgfl.com
Sexy Fish Miami Launches “The Happiest of Hours”
Sexy Fish recently created “The Happiest of Hours” featuring a selection of $12 cocktails, snacks, and bites available at the bar. The specials last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a DJ playing solar and melodic music. Sexy Fish’s fresh and imaginative dishes, including a classic Tako Dog and hand-rolled Salmon Tartar. One of the four exclusive $12 cocktails is the Afternoon Delight, a mix of gin, lemon juice, pineapple, almond, and a sprinkling of cinnamon, or Raspberry Mule with tequila, raspberry syrup, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer.
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
Click10.com
Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game. Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.
Mayor Levine Cava not happy about vote to expand Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission's vote in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community is not sitting well with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. On Tuesday the commission voted 8-4 to expand the boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base. The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District. It's a proposed 380 acre mix of warehouses and other commercial businesses south of the Turnpike and north of SW 268th Street," according to CBS4 news...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commission approves moving Urban Development Boundary, allowing farmland to become industrial area
MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade. They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead. The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex. Proponents...
State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay
The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
