Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.

