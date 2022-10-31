ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sevier County High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
MORRISTOWN, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
indherald.com

Flu, RSV hit hard and early in Scott County, across Tennessee

A bad flu season was predicted, and the forewarning is certainly coming to pass. Flu is currently rampaging in Tennessee and across much of the Southeastern U.S. According to the CDC, flu activity was high to very high across Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and the District of Columbia for the week ending Oct. 22. Overwhelmingly, positive flu cases being seen by health care providers are Flu Type A.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

DENSO, Silicon Ranch, Maryville Electric and TVA break ground on first of four solar facilities in Tennessee

Representatives from DENSO, Silicon Ranch and TVA, as well as Maryville Mayor Andy White and U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett, pose after completing the Daruma Ceremony. Image by DENSO. SOUTHFIELD, MI and MARYVILLE, TN -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers,...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

This is what the world was like the last time the Tennessee Vols were No. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do you remember the last time the Vols were the No. 1 team in the country?. Times have a way of changing, and for Tennessee Football and Vols fans -- it changed with a turbulent couple of decades after the glory of the 1998 championship season. Tennessee hadn't been ranked No. 1 in any national poll or rankings since the Vols won the national title that season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Sacred Ground: Dewey Phillips Cemetery

Editor’s Note: The first — and, to date, the only — complete index of Scott County’s cemetery records was compiled by Robert L. Bailey in 1994 and published by the Scott County Historical Society, where it remains available for purchase. Bailey’s “Cemeteries of Scott County, Tennessee” is a massive, 481-page book that is the standard for cemetery research. This series is not an effort to recreate Bailey’s research or records. Rather, it is an attempt to expand on them. Bailey’s fantastic work provided an index of burials at each graveyard along with directions on how to reach them. Our series will not be an exhaustive list of every grave, or even every cemetery; for those records, you should consult the Historical Society. Rather, it will be an effort to tell some of the stories behind the people buried in many of our community’s grave yards.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews battling wildfire in Roane County

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

