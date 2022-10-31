ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Climate scientists hail Brazil election results as a victory 'humanity and life itself'

By Ben Adler, Yahoo News
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1HRE_0itO7MhO00

The fate of the Amazon Rainforest was on the ballot in Brazil’s presidential election runoff on Sunday, according to climate change experts, and with the narrow victory for former President

Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva over President Jair Bolsonaro, they say the Amazon and the planet won.

Under Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest — the vast majority of which is illegal — has skyrocketed, diminishing the capacity for the forest to act as a "carbon sink" that absorbs carbon dioxide and causing a spike in Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions, which . Lula made halting deforestation a priority in his first term in office, promising to reverse that trend and take other measures to combat climate change. In response to Sunday's election results, climate experts sounded a sigh of relief.

"It's f****ing over!" on the election results from Brazilian Climate Observatory, a think tank in Brazil. "The nightmare is due to end at last."

Many in Brazil had feared that deforestation during another Bolsonaro term would irreversibly damage the rainforest, which is home to 25% of the world’s biodiversity.

"During the past four years, the Amazon has been threatened, attacked and destroyed as the government openly promoted environmental crimes," Erika Berenguer, a researcher at the Ecosystems Lab at the University of Oxford, , a science and technology magazine. "It was like having to silence a scream inside you every day as you watched the object of your life, your career and passion destroyed. Lula's election is a victory not only for the region, but for humanity and life itself."

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, has defanged the country’s environmental protection agencies in the interest of promoting economic development, whereas Lula, a left-winger, has emphasized the rights of Indigenous people in the Amazon to be protected from deforestation.

"It's the most important election remaining this year in the world," Nick Zimmerman, a former National Security Council director for Brazil who is now senior adviser for the consulting firm WestExec Advisors, . "Bolsonaro has a terrible track record [on climate change]. Deforestation has again skyrocketed under his presidency."

"If we take a look at the promises Lula has made, including in his victory speech last night, he was addressing several major problems but also net zero deforestation, protecting indigenous people's rights," Carlos Rittl, Brazil specialist at the Rainforest Foundation, .

Brazil is currently the emitter of greenhouse gases, and it cumulative historical emitter when deforestation is included, behind the United States, China and Russia.

Lula has pledged to revise Brazil’s “nationally determined contribution” to fighting climate change, a key part of global climate diplomacy. As COP27, the next United Nations climate change conference, is set to kick off in Sharm-el Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 8, Lula’s pledge comes at a time when other nations are being asked to strengthen their commitments to lower emissions.

“A renewed willingness for Brazil to try to take a constructive position and to try to really engage around this issue could be a really tremendous development,” Peter Ogden, vice president for energy, climate and the environment at the United Nations Foundation, previously told Yahoo News. “That could be a real boost for global deforestation action.”

Bolsonaro, however, has so far . An admirer of former President Donald Trump, he may be planning to challenge the election results.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat

Far-right activist Ali Alexander is pushing election conspiracy theories in Brazil. He called on the Brazilian military to start a coup and deny the election defeat of Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, a Trump ally and divisive far-right leader, has parroted MAGA election denial rhetoric. Ali Alexander, the far-right activist who organized...
France 24

Netanyahu on cusp of election victory with far-right allies

Veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on the cusp of returning to power Wednesday, with initial election results showing his alliance with the extreme right taking a narrow lead. With around 84 percent of the vote counted at 0755 GMT, according to the Central Elections Committee, Netanyahu could be set...
104.1 WIKY

Bolsonaro backers call on Brazil military to intervene after Lula victory

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday held rallies to call for an armed forces intervention following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that military experts say is out of the question. The country’s electoral authority on Sunday...
grid.news

World in Photos: Brazil’s high-stakes election campaign — the final days

Tensions are running high as Brazilian voters get ready to take to the polls Sunday in the final round of what may be as consequential an election as the nation — and perhaps even the continent — has seen in years. It’s not just that the race is close, it’s also because of fears of what may follow the vote.
Reuters

Lula cheered for new climate policies after Brazil election

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Environmentalists, world leaders and sustainable investors on Monday cheered the victory of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has promised to protect the Amazon rainforest and restore Brazil's leadership on climate change.
AFP

Bolsonaro, Lula on the attack in final debate for Brazil vote

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva repeatedly slammed each other as liars in a final debate Friday night that touched on the economy, corruption and foreign policy only two days before Brazil's run-off elections. "The whole system is against me," Bolsonaro said during the debate, as he accused Lula of having friends in the superior elections court known as the TSE who keep ruling against him.
NASDAQ

Lula wins Brazilian election, but Bolsonaro does not concede

Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election, but the far right incumbent did not concede defeat on Sunday night, raising concerns that he might contest the result. SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy