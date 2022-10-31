Read full article on original website
Dalvin Tomlinson out for Vikings, Chase Young for Washington
Vikings and Commanders will each be missing defensive line help Sunday
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There’s a lot of good stories developing in Seattle with a team that’s among the biggest surprises nearing the midpoint of the regular season. And near the top of that list is a defense that couldn’t stop anyone early in the season becoming one of the better units in the league over the past three weeks. Less than a month ago, the Seahawks were among the worst defenses in the NFL as they struggled with an offseason change to a 3-4 alignment. They had allowed 84 points in a two-game span against Detroit and New Orleans. In the past three games Seattle has allowed 45 total points.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says the club has decided to place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab. Allen says he doesn’t anticipate that Thomas will be able to return this year. The decision means Thomas will have missed most of three seasons since his five-year, $96 million extension went into effect in 2020. Thomas missed more than half of the 2020 season and all of 2021 because of an ankle injury. The Saints had hoped the seventh-year pro out of Ohio State would return this season to his form from 2019. That’s when he set an NFL record with 149 catches and was a first-team All-Pro.
After undefeated start to season, how did the Philadelphia Eagles become Super Bowl contenders?
There were glimpses last season, but no one could have seen this coming. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the lowly Houston Texans 29-17 to record their eighth-straight victory of the season and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. In doing so, the 2022 season became the...
Rams RB Cam Akers back at practice, won’t explain absence
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has returned to practice, working out with the team for the first time in three weeks. Akers had not been with the team since Oct. 12, when an apparent conflict with the coaching staff led to his separation from the team. He declined to explain exactly why he was away from the defending Super Bowl champions. Coach Sean McVay said on Oct. 17 the Rams would attempt to trade Akers, but the trade deadline passed Tuesday with no moves.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons. Collins was out for a second straight game with a groin injury, leaving the Texans without their top two receivers.
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle ‘looming question’ at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday and the Carolina Panthers have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, let alone activate three on game day. Mayfield knows that. With P.J. Walker making his fourth straight start on Sunday at Cincinnati and seemingly holding down the starting spot with the offense much improved, it’s unclear if the Panthers will keep three QBs on the roster. Mayfield called it the “looming question.”
76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect cornerback Trent McDuffie to return Sunday night against Tennessee. He’s been out since the opener against Arizona, when the first-round pick hurt his hamstring. In fact, the Chiefs are so confident in McDuffie and fellow rookies Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson that they traded veteran Rashad Fenton to the Falcons for a conditional draft pick this week. The only other cornerbacks on the roster, L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons, are only in their third years in the league. That makes the Chiefs one of the youngest defensive backfields in the NFL.
Titans’ Derrick Henry says don’t panic, ‘my foot is fine’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans listed him as limited in practice with a foot issue. Henry said there’s nothing wrong and he will play Sunday night in Kansas City. Henry says there’s nothing to panic about. Henry had 32 carries in last week’s win in Houston. That’s a season high for any NFL running back. He finished with a season-high 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Henry was leading the NFL in rushing last year when he broke a bone in his right foot Oct. 31 and missed the final nine regular-season games.
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a jumper at the buzzer. Rookie Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who shot 53.8% from the field and won for only the second time this season. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road.
