NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
NFL World Is Praying For Sean McVay's Family On Tuesday
Sean McVay and the rest of the McVay family received heartbreaking news this Tuesday evening. John McVay, Sean's grandpa and longtime 49ers general manager, has passed away. He was 91 years old. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the 49ers ...
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 8 title and another change at No. 1 in latest Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
DOLPHINS’ TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 8 TITLE, AND THERE’S ANOTHER CHANGE AT NO. 1 OVERALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 8 honors with a 55.10, moving up from 18th to 12th overall for the season in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. Tagovailoa joins Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as trhe only QB with two weekly titles. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow moves to No. 1 overall ahead of the idle Mahomes, the first this season Burrow has held the top spot. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:
With Nothing To Lose Steelers Backup Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Calls Out Coaching Staff
It’s been over a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback, Mitch Trubisky , in favor of rookie, Kenny Pickett. Since then, Trubisky has mostly been a mentor from the sidelines. He did come in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the offense to victory after Pickett suffered a concussion.
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I...
NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more
The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals. Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley...
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Watch: Richard Sherman hilariously impersonates Aaron Rodgers complaining about WRs
Rodgers' complaints about his options at wide receiver have been well-chronicled this season. In the aftermath of the offseason trade that saw All-Pro Davante Adams get sent to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers enter Week 9 ranked 26th in points per game (18.1) and 22nd in passing yards per contest (217.4).
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing about D'Andre Swift
It might be time for the Detroit Lions to find a new lead running back.
Chiefs Reportedly Made Trade Right Before The Deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons agreed to a buzz-beater trade just before this afternoon's deadline. Now-former Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is on his way to Atlanta. The veteran DB was recently replaced in the Kansas City starting lineup. Fenton was in his fourth season with the Chiefs after...
Winners and Losers of the NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL’s trade deadline was anything but quiet. Ten teams made 10 deals on Tuesday, the most ever for any trade deadline day. The Bills did some tweaking in their effort to put their roster over the top, the Dolphins bolstered their defense with star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and even the Bears got some much-needed help for Justin Fields in the form of wideout Chase Claypool.
Skip Bayless Names 1 Player The Cowboys Should Sign
The Dallas Cowboys may be 6-2 and have a healthy Dak Prescott back under center, but there is still a feeling that they’re a piece or two short of a complete puzzle. With their long-time rival San Francisco 49ers loading up by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey and the New York Giants looking strong, the Cowboys may need a reinforcement to make sure it will reach the playoffs this winter.
Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
