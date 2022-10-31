DOLPHINS’ TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 8 TITLE, AND THERE’S ANOTHER CHANGE AT NO. 1 OVERALL IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 8 honors with a 55.10, moving up from 18th to 12th overall for the season in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. Tagovailoa joins Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as trhe only QB with two weekly titles. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow moves to No. 1 overall ahead of the idle Mahomes, the first this season Burrow has held the top spot. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired, with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022:

2 DAYS AGO