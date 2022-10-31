Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be replacing a gas service line at 3610 Westfield Avenue in Camden City on Thursday Nov. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Based on the utility work there will be a lane shift on Westfield Avenue between 36th and 37th streets. “Motorists should...
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Whit
Glassboro welcomes the possibility of retail cannabis dispensaries
After months of preparation, town council members have finalized legal documents allowing for retail cannabis dispensaries to operate within Glassboro. On Oct. 25, Glassboro town council members passed an ordinance that cleaned up their code book which had previously prohibited all classes of retail cannabis dispensaries within Glassboro. The Glassboro...
seaislenews.com
$7 Million Land Sale in Sea Isle Wins State Approval
The $7 million sale of nine vacant lots that were once the site of a gas manufacturing plant operating in Sea Isle City more than 100 years ago has received final approval by a state regulatory agency. All of the property was sold as one package to a local development...
Man killed crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, along Broad Street. The crash happened just before about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna Avenue.
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
newtownpress.com
AUBURN ROAD WAREHOUSE CAUSING CONCERN
WOOLWICH TWP. — A proposed industrial park on Auburn Road in Woolwich is causing a stir among homeowners in the neighboring residential area along Oldmans Creek Road. The location of the proposed industrial park is adjacent to the Gen. Harker Elementary School on Oldmans Creek Road and residential homes.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
A serious crash was reported on Interstate 295 in Camden County, authorities said. The crash with injuries was reported at about 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 28 in Barrington, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Two lanes were initially closed, according to...
With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
thesandpaper.net
Upgraded Helicopters Arrive at Coast Guard Air Station
The first upgraded MH-65E helicopter arrived at Coast Guard Station Atlantic City last month, taking the place of the MH-65D choppers deployed out of the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest MH-65 unit. Transition of Air Station Atlantic City’s 12 MH-65D helicopters to the upgraded “E” configuration is expected to take...
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
Somers Point, NJ, Police Share Crazy Driving Videos to Solve Hit-and-run
Somers Point Police shared a series of videos on Facebook showing an out-of-control driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sat. Oct 29. Police hope you can help identify the driver by watching these videos. The police report says the person they are looking for was driving an...
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times. Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location,...
Philadelphia Pedestrian, 28, Killed By SUV On Atlantic City Expressway
A 28-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, authorities said. Donte Horton was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
Comments / 1