Read full article on original website
Related
Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson recently entered into an altercation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Idaho8.com
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as part-owner of Petty GMS. He will also enter about five Cup races. Johnson tells The Associated Press his first race will be the Daytona 500. He’s a two-time Daytona winner. He says he wants a bigger piece of the action. Petty GMS is an upstart two-car team funded by Allegiant Air chairman Maury Gallagher and fronted by Richard Petty. The team will field full-time Cup cars next season for Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.
Idaho8.com
Chastain’s video game-inspired ride puts more eyes on NASCAR
PHOENIX (AP) — Ross Chastain’s video game-inspired ride along the wall at Martinsville carried him across the finish line, into the NASCAR championship finale and around the world. Like it or not, the hands-free, foot-to-the-floor Chevy slingshot ride catapulted Chastain and NASCAR into the social media stratosphere. A championship is on the line this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but there was nearly as much attention on Chastain’s bold move last week as on who will win the Cup Series title between him, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.
Comments / 0