FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Vox
The reason Republican attacks on crime are so potent
BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania — Two years ago, Mary, 55, a resident of New Britain Township, voted for President Joe Biden because she couldn’t stomach the alternative. “I could not vote Trump because he’s so despicable,” Mary told Vox. (She declined to share her last name in order to protect her privacy.)
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
The Philadelphia Citizen
What’s Worse than Larry Krasner?
First, let’s acknowledge the tragedy of Larry Krasner. If you, like me, have looked open-mindedly at the evidence and concluded that, indeed, our commonwealth’s parole and probation system is in desperate need of reform, that cash bail effectively criminalizes poverty, and that for too long corrupt cops have largely gone unpunished, you’d, at first blush, likely be a supporter of many of our district attorney’s policies.
pix11.com
Fetterman campaigns in Cumberland County days before election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the midterm elections just six days away, candidates are furiously crisscrossing the Commonwealth, urging their supporters to get out and vote. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, abc27 reporter Dennis Owens caught up with John Fetterman who rallied in Cumberland County, bringing his Democratic message...
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until Election Day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here.
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
billypenn.com
How Philadelphians working to end gun violence feel about the Krasner impeachment effort
The first time Larry Krasner ran for Philadelphia district attorney, Terrez McCleary voted for him. When he ran for a second term, she refrained from voting at all. “I don’t agree with a lot of things that his office does, I’m not a fan of his,” said McCleary, who founded Mothers Bonded By Grief after the shooting death of her daughter. “However,” she added, “I do not hold him accountable for a lot of the outcomes of these cases, and a lack of arrests.”
DA Krasner warns any who would interfere in Philly elections: ‘Don’t’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. In 2020, two men with guns arrived in Philadelphia with plans to interfere with the vote-counting process that was underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They traveled from Virginia in a vehicle sporting stickers promoting a QAnon conspiracy theory.
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
pix11.com
Blue Mass in NJ honors police officers
On Thursday, Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart hosted its 29th annual Blue Mass, where leaders, including Gov. Phil Murphy, honored the service and sacrifice of police officers -- active, retired and deceased. Blue Mass in NJ honors police officers. On Thursday, Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart hosted its...
Man in ‘Where is Nancy?’ T-shirt, posing with skeleton, is N.J. school board candidate
A candidate running for a school board seat in Hunterdon County, pictured in a photo on social media, said he wore a T-shirt on Saturday saying “Where is Nancy?” for a Halloween party that had a theme of “scary costumes.”. Tom Gregor, who is running unopposed for...
phillyvoice.com
These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election
Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's...
pix11.com
Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is widening in the state’s gubernatorial race one week from the midterms, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Tuesday found 52 percent of very likely voters supported...
pix11.com
Ask the Expert
NEW YORK (PIX11) — AARP is advocating for New Yorkers 55 and older this election season. Reggie Nance, the Associate State Director for AARP, sat down with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to discuss the pressing topics of the upcoming election. Reggie and Marysol cover rising prescription costs, Medicare, Social Security and the voting power of adults 55+.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Judge Keeps DCMH Injunction but Crozer Health can Plan
An injunction still bars Crozer Health from closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital but it can proceed with planning for its conversion to a behavioral health hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert J. Shenkin denied Crozer Health’s motion to lift an injunction...
Jefferson Announces Gift to Name New Facility: The Honickman Center
$50 Million Gift Will Transform the Patient Experience. , in support of its new 19-story medical building rising at. . The building will be named the Honickman Center and will serve as an integral component in. Jefferson Health's. strategy to improve healthcare delivery by blending physical and virtual care. Upon...
