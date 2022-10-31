Read full article on original website
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of reassuring talk about America’s economy and inflation, President Joe Biden turned Wednesday night to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat from former President Donald Trump’s election-denying lies and the violence he said they inspire. Pointing in particular to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, he said that Trump’s false claims about a stolen election have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he said last month. That carefully placed “probably” may soon be gone from Trump’s stump speech. Aides...
Opinion: The clock face of politics
Take a look at the clock on your wall. Notice the positions of the 3 and the 9. Polar opposites as far apart as any two numbers can be on the circular pendulum we use to tell time. If we broadly extrapolate the 3 and 9 symbols to the political terminology of “right” and “left,” my analysis may make more sense.
Opinion: GOP campaigns based on fear and falsehoods
”A little bit of inflation is always good in our business.” — Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. False: Joe Biden and Democrats are responsible for violent crime. For decades Republicans have instilled fear of criminals (most often Blacks) into their campaigns, always implying that Democrats are soft on crime.
US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court on Wednesday said a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.”
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
