Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Related
Who is David DePape? What we know about the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi
Who is David DePape? Here's what we know about the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a break-in.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home
House Speaker, in first comment about attack on husband, wrote that her family “heartbroken and traumatized.”
Daily Beast
Conspiracy-Addled Intruder Allegedly Tried to Tie Up Paul Pelosi, Asked ‘Where’s Nancy?’
A 42-year-old hemp jewelry maker, who reportedly shared COVID conspiracy theories online and lived with a nude activist, was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and bludgeoning her husband with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after being “violently assaulted,”...
Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ and Beaten with Hammer Inside His San Francisco Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and a similar statement from U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect in the incident David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several” other felonies, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced around 10:30 Pacific time.
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Congresswoman speculates on Paul Pelosi attack motive, gets challenged by KTVU anchor
Speier speculated freely on what may have motivated the Paul Pelosi attack - and was challenged by a KTVU anchor for doing so.
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Pelosi likely has the largest security detail of any lawmaker in Congress. Here's what we know about her and her husband Paul's protection.
Keeping Congress safe is all up to the US Capitol Police. And congressional security forces rarely talk about how they guard political leaders.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital with skull fracture after attack
Paul Pelosi underwent ‘successful surgery’ after he was attacked at his home early on Friday by an assailant with a hammer
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
Feds Say Suspect Behind Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack Wanted to Break Nancy Pelosi’s Kneecaps So She’d Have to Be Wheeled into Congress
The man who used a hammer to fracture 82-year-old Paul Pelosi’s skull in his San Francisco home last Friday admitted he wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hostage and break her kneecaps if the House Speaker lied to him, the Department of Justice alleges in a new federal criminal case.
Paul Pelosi
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
Nancy and Paul Pelosi were targeted in a 'politically motivated' attack, San Francisco DA says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco on Friday.
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker charged with attempted kidnapping
The DOJ alleged that David DePape broke into the home through a glass door and then went looking for Nancy Pelosi.
Comments / 0