Arrest Made After Paul Pelosi ‘Violently Assaulted’ and Beaten with Hammer Inside His San Francisco Home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12), was attacked in his home this morning, according to a statement from Mrs. Pelosi’s office and a similar statement from U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect in the incident David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several” other felonies, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced around 10:30 Pacific time.
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Paul Pelosi

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, according to a statement from the top Democrat’s office.
