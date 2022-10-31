ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
indyweeknc

Quickbait: Tracking the Vote

Since early voting started October 20, more than a million people statewide have cast their ballots at one-stop voting sites or by mail. And so far, in the first 11 days of early voting, turnout is roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. One major difference is the number of ballots cast by mail. After COVID, the number of mail-in ballots has increased by 120 percent.This year, Orange County is ahead in turnout, with about 22.6 percent of its registered voters having cast ballots. The turnout in Wake and Durham Counties is also above the state average, at 16.4 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
indyweeknc

In Race for Durham Sheriff, Jocys Touts FBI Experience

This story originally published online at the 9th Street Journal. Maria Jocys was enjoying a successful career with the FBI when she rejected a promotion offer and asked to move back to Durham. Now, after a 24-year career with the bureau, she is running for sheriff in her hometown. “We...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Durham's DA Featured in New Book About Reform-Minded Prosecutors

The criminal justice reform efforts of Durham district attorney Satana Deberry are spotlighted in a new book that came out last month. Deberry, who is running unopposed for a second term in this month’s general elections, is one of 13 reform-minded prosecutors across the country who are profiled in Change from Within: Reimagining the 21st Century Prosecutor, published by New Press and authored by Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and the executive director of the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: That choice is vital to a healthy and vibrant democracy

A couple of weeks ago, we ran an op-ed from Durham resident Frank Hyman about why voters should maybe skip casting a ballot for third-party candidates this election cycle. JANIE EKERE, a volunteer with Green Party candidate Matt Hoh’s U.S. Senate campaign, took issue with Hyman’s points and wrote us the following email:
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Durham Woman Is One of Only 60 Living Supercentenarians in the Nation

For nearly 80 years, Catherine Spearman Ferrell has lived on a historic street in the shadow of the downtown district, surrounded by institutions. Now she is an institution. Earlier this month, on Monday, October 10, Ferrell celebrated her 110th birthday. To say the sweet-spirited, unfailingly gracious, devout, and bespectacled lady...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Affordable housing is such a need

Two weeks ago, Jasmine Gallup wrote a piece for the web on Raleigh City Council candidates’ responses to Habitat Humanity of Wake County’s questionnaire regarding affordable housing. Longtime Raleigh resident and former INDY Week columnist Bob Geary had this to say in response to the story:. I was...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Raleigh City Council Endorsements

It’s been a long three years here in Raleigh, marked by the outbreak of a global pandemic, the unceremonious dissolution of the city’s main forum for residents to communicate with the leadership, a month of protests in response to police brutality, a council member’s resignation over sexual misconduct allegations, and a general election that ushered in a new president for the country and an affordable housing bond for the city.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

How New Local Producer Collective The Genius Party Brings People Together

In the world of hip-hop, North Carolina might seem a geographical outlier, fringe to major urban hip-hop centers like New York City and Atlanta. But the broad talent that exists across our state is remarkable. And while the focus and attention are often on the rappers with impressive lyrical abilities or those who have gained mainstream success, it’s the producers whose talents shape our sound and scene.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

With 'George & Tammy,' Chatham County Line goes to Hollywood

The lengthy résumé of venerable Triangle roots act Chatham County Line includes releasing 10 albums of top-notch string band tunes, penning the unofficial anthem of IBMA’s Raleigh run, and collaborating with the likes of Judy Collins, Steve Martin, and Jonas Fjeld. Now, they can add another line...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1

Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Dispatches from the 15th Annual West End Poetry Festival

On a bright and blustery fall day that might have brought a smile to the likes of Robert Frost himself, wordsmiths and enthusiasts from all across the state gathered in Carrboro, last weekend, for the annual West End Poetry Festival. At the start of a day filled with nothing less...
CARRBORO, NC
indyweeknc

A Preview of The Garbologists’ and a Review of Theatre Raleigh’s Dazzling ‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812′

Say you know your mail carrier, your grocer, or the farmer at the local farmers’ market well enough to have a conversation with them. Odds are you don’t have the same relationship with the sanitation workers who take away your garbage and recycling each week. Among the essential labor required to keep a community or a civilization viable, sanitation is bedrock. It’s also undeniably a site for social stigma as well.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

