Sheriff Birkhead, Seeking Reelection, Boasts of "Great Successes"
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Saying that he is “doing great things,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead says he deserves a second four-year term. Birkhead, 61, cites recent accreditation from corrections groups and the progress he’s made modernizing the equipment carried by sheriff’s...
Quickbait: Tracking the Vote
Since early voting started October 20, more than a million people statewide have cast their ballots at one-stop voting sites or by mail. And so far, in the first 11 days of early voting, turnout is roughly the same as it was in the 2018 midterm elections. One major difference is the number of ballots cast by mail. After COVID, the number of mail-in ballots has increased by 120 percent.This year, Orange County is ahead in turnout, with about 22.6 percent of its registered voters having cast ballots. The turnout in Wake and Durham Counties is also above the state average, at 16.4 percent and 20 percent, respectively.
In Race for Durham Sheriff, Jocys Touts FBI Experience
This story originally published online at the 9th Street Journal. Maria Jocys was enjoying a successful career with the FBI when she rejected a promotion offer and asked to move back to Durham. Now, after a 24-year career with the bureau, she is running for sheriff in her hometown. “We...
Swing Districts in Wake County Could Hand Republicans Veto-Proof Power
In southern Wake County, it’s easy to see the rural roots of North Carolina. Wide expanses of trees and fields are dotted with simple, one-story homes, churches, and schools. Cruising down Fayetteville Road, I see a lot of pickup trucks, along with a Trump 2024 flag. North Carolina’s House...
Durham's DA Featured in New Book About Reform-Minded Prosecutors
The criminal justice reform efforts of Durham district attorney Satana Deberry are spotlighted in a new book that came out last month. Deberry, who is running unopposed for a second term in this month’s general elections, is one of 13 reform-minded prosecutors across the country who are profiled in Change from Within: Reimagining the 21st Century Prosecutor, published by New Press and authored by Miriam Krinsky, a former federal prosecutor and the executive director of the nonprofit Fair and Just Prosecution.
Backtalk: That choice is vital to a healthy and vibrant democracy
A couple of weeks ago, we ran an op-ed from Durham resident Frank Hyman about why voters should maybe skip casting a ballot for third-party candidates this election cycle. JANIE EKERE, a volunteer with Green Party candidate Matt Hoh’s U.S. Senate campaign, took issue with Hyman’s points and wrote us the following email:
Here Is Then-Sheriff and Current Candidate Donnie Harrison Expounding Ten Reasons Why A Gun Is Better Than a Woman
In February of 2017, at a Wake County Keeping the Farm Workshop hosted by the Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District at the Wake County Commons Building, then-Sheriff Donnie Harrison opened his remarks with a riff on "ten reasons why a gun is better than a woman." "He was...
Enfield Mayor Robinson to Speak at Durham's First "State of the South" Conference
Mondale Robinson, the Enfield mayor who garnered nationwide attention and death threats after toppling over a decades-old Confederate monument in his town, will be one of the featured speakers at a two-day “State of the South” conference this week in Durham. Robinson is the fiery, newly-elected mayor who...
Durham’s Sheriff Romped in the Primary, But Winning in November Won't Be As Easy
As he’s campaigning, Clarence Birkhead, Durham County’s first Black American sheriff, touts his decision to ban no-knock warrants, the kind that killed Breonna Taylor two years ago and Amir Locke in February. But Birkhead’s challenger, retired FBI agent Maria Jocys, in her effort to deny the pioneering sheriff...
Can Democrats and Republicans Find Common-Ground Solutions to Deter Mass Shootings?
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. The 15-year-old accused of killing five people and injuring two others in a Raleigh neighborhood last week was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, a hunting knife and ammunition in a knapsack for shotguns and rifles. Raleigh police chief Estella...
Durham Woman Is One of Only 60 Living Supercentenarians in the Nation
For nearly 80 years, Catherine Spearman Ferrell has lived on a historic street in the shadow of the downtown district, surrounded by institutions. Now she is an institution. Earlier this month, on Monday, October 10, Ferrell celebrated her 110th birthday. To say the sweet-spirited, unfailingly gracious, devout, and bespectacled lady...
Backtalk: Affordable housing is such a need
Two weeks ago, Jasmine Gallup wrote a piece for the web on Raleigh City Council candidates’ responses to Habitat Humanity of Wake County’s questionnaire regarding affordable housing. Longtime Raleigh resident and former INDY Week columnist Bob Geary had this to say in response to the story:. I was...
Raleigh City Council Endorsements
It’s been a long three years here in Raleigh, marked by the outbreak of a global pandemic, the unceremonious dissolution of the city’s main forum for residents to communicate with the leadership, a month of protests in response to police brutality, a council member’s resignation over sexual misconduct allegations, and a general election that ushered in a new president for the country and an affordable housing bond for the city.
How New Local Producer Collective The Genius Party Brings People Together
In the world of hip-hop, North Carolina might seem a geographical outlier, fringe to major urban hip-hop centers like New York City and Atlanta. But the broad talent that exists across our state is remarkable. And while the focus and attention are often on the rappers with impressive lyrical abilities or those who have gained mainstream success, it’s the producers whose talents shape our sound and scene.
Candidate Questionnaire: Stormie Forte, Raleigh City Council, At-Large
Name as it appears on the ballot: Ms. Stormie Denise Forte. 1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. The City of Raleigh is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth. Frequently,...
With 'George & Tammy,' Chatham County Line goes to Hollywood
The lengthy résumé of venerable Triangle roots act Chatham County Line includes releasing 10 albums of top-notch string band tunes, penning the unofficial anthem of IBMA’s Raleigh run, and collaborating with the likes of Judy Collins, Steve Martin, and Jonas Fjeld. Now, they can add another line...
Candidate Questionnaire: Alyson Grine, NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
Occupation & employer: Superior Court Judge, Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham Counties), employed by the state of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a superior court judge?
Dispatches from the 15th Annual West End Poetry Festival
On a bright and blustery fall day that might have brought a smile to the likes of Robert Frost himself, wordsmiths and enthusiasts from all across the state gathered in Carrboro, last weekend, for the annual West End Poetry Festival. At the start of a day filled with nothing less...
Candidate Questionnaire: Mary Black-Branch, Raleigh City Council District A
Name as it appears on the ballot: Mary Black-Branch. Occupation & employer: Narrative Strategist, Shirley Chisholm Project. 1. Given the direction of the Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?. No. A government that is...
A Preview of The Garbologists’ and a Review of Theatre Raleigh’s Dazzling ‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812′
Say you know your mail carrier, your grocer, or the farmer at the local farmers’ market well enough to have a conversation with them. Odds are you don’t have the same relationship with the sanitation workers who take away your garbage and recycling each week. Among the essential labor required to keep a community or a civilization viable, sanitation is bedrock. It’s also undeniably a site for social stigma as well.
