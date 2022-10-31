Read full article on original website
Lou Cummings
3d ago
Should be no bond for resisting or fleeing at all. They've already proven to be a flight risk.
ocala-news.com
Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes
A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after found slumped over in golf cart
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a golf cart. A Fruitland Park police officer found the golf cart at 6:15 p.m. Monday on Wise Way with 53-year-old Christina Lynn Bullen, who lives at 3197 Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, behind the wheel. Her speech was slurred and it appeared she had been drinking. Bullen attempted to push herself out of the golf cart and almost fell to the ground, according to the arrest report. The Villages Public Safety Department was summoned to the scene.
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after caught behind wheel of pickup truck without license
A driver was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a pickup truck without a license. Ruiz Maradiaga Bradiz Agustin, 32, was driving a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.
Marion County man arrested after flashing gun on Snapchat over 'school shooter' fears
A Marion County man was arrested after several people reported that he was flashing a weapon on the social media platform Snapchat and claiming he was "stereotyped as a school shooter." Marion County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on their Facebook page but provided scant few details. "We have received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat where an individual speaks about being stereotyped as a school shooter and proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm," they said late Thursday evening. "We have identified him, and he has been arrested.
Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested with purse full of drugs after report of suicidal threats
A woman was arrested with a purse full of drugs after a report of suicidal threats at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the condominium complex at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where 31-year-old Kristina Marie Buquicchio was going to be transported from the scene by ambulance, according to an arrest report. She was informed her purse would have to be searched prior to transport to a medical facility. The New York native “jumped out of her shoes and ran to the purse” which was on the hood of a deputy’s patrol car. She was handcuffed, but she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, kicking a deputy as she tried to flee. She was wrapped in a restrain device and placed in the back of a patrol car.
mycbs4.com
Drivers urged to stay away from SW Archer Road, because of crash in Alachua County
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office urges drivers to avoid 6300 SW Archer Road, because of a serious crash. The Sheriff's Office said a second crash around 8:20 AM caused a further traffic jam. CBS4 is working to learn more.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
villages-news.com
Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages
A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing
A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood. Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that Crystalyn Mobley, 24, was last seen on October 16 on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
click orlando
57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
WCJB
Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
ocala-news.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles on SW Archer Road in Gainesville
A woman was killed on Friday morning after two vehicles struck her while she was crossing SW Archer Road in Gainesville. At approximately 6:45 a.m., two sedans were traveling eastbound on SW Archer Road in the inside lane. As the vehicles approached the intersection of SW 63rd Avenue, an unidentified Black woman stepped onto the roadway and began walking southbound across SW Archer Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Gun found inside Forest High School was reported stolen from car
An Ocala resident filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating that a firearm had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct 9. Eleven days later the handgun was found–inside Forest High School. According to the school resource officer’s incident report, Forest High School went...
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested after traffic stop for non-functioning headlight
A habitual offender was arrested after a traffic stop for a non-functioning headlight at a busy intersection in Lady Lake. Jesse James Pickett, 29, Summerfield, was driving a silver Jeep Patriot at about 8 a.m. Saturday when he was pulled over after an officer noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning driver’s side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the traffic stop, the New York native admitted he was classified as a habitual traffic offender. A check with dispatch confirmed numerous suspensions of his driver’s license.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
WCJB
Tractor-trailer driver charged after hitting Levy County school bus, injuring multiple students
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash happened on HWY 19 near Inglis on March 30. The Levy County school bus stopped on the road with lights flashing and kids on board, but that’s when a semi-truck crashed into the back of the bus seriously injuring students. “I live right...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
