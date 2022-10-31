Read full article on original website
Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game was the last one he’d play. Nov. 11 will mark one year since Martinez’s face was slashed by Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime’s skate, an injury that kept him out of the Knights’ lineup for more than four months. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is still reluctant to discuss the injury in detail, partly because it’s difficult to talk about without reliving the trauma.
Robertson scores twice, Stars extend mastery of Coyotes 7-2
TEMPE, Ariz (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and scored for the fourth straight game as the Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-2. Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston, Ty Dellandrea, Jamie Benn, and Jani Hakanpaa also scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood had 28 saves to beat his former team. Juuso Valimaki and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period for Arizona. Connor Ingram gave up three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled midway through the first period. Karel Vejmelka came on and stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.
Jones stops 22 shots, Wennberg nets 2, Kraken blank Wild 4-0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, Alex Wennberg scored twice and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0. Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Seattle, winners of three straight and four of five in its second NHL season. Despite leaving plenty of juicy rebounds, Jones kept Minnesota off the scoreboard for his first shutout since April 2, 2021. His best saves were stuffing Joel Eriksson Ek from point-blank range on a rebound late in the second and thwarting Mason Shaw’s attempt just outside the blue paint in the final minute of the period. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for Minnesota, which had won four of five.
Ovechkin ties Howe’s mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1. Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington to equal Howe’s total with the Red Wings. Detroit’s Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the second period on a power play. Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory.
Reinhart scores in SO as Panthers beat Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Matt Benning and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost three straight. James Reimer finished with 41 saves.
Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-net goal, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for the Blues. Robert Thomas also scored.
Toews’ goal in OT gives Blackhawks 2-1 win over Kings
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews converted Jake McCabe’s pass into an open-net goal in overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Toews scored his seventh goal of the season 1:31 into the sudden-death session, with goaltender Jonathan Quick drawn to the side by McCabe. The Blackhawks snapped a four-game winless streak.
Ravens’ Bateman opts for surgery, out for the season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his injured foot. Coach John Harbaugh says Bateman opted for Lisfranc surgery after consulting with his family and agent. The Ravens drafted Bateman in the first round last year, but his rookie season was delayed by a groin injury. He ultimately caught 46 passes for 515 yards in 12 games in 2021. Baltimore showed confidence in him when the team traded away receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason. Bateman began this season by catching touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards in the first two games. He’s been slowed of late by his injury and played only 13 snaps in last Thursday’s win at Tampa Bay.
Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. Vasilevskiy made 52 saves in regulation and overtime. He made several strong stops during an OT power play for Carolina, including shots by Aho and Brent Burns. Brady Skjei tied it at 3 when he scored a short-handed goal for the Hurricanes at 13:34 of the third. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots. Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov extended his goal-scoring streak to five games. Nicholas Paul and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning.
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle ‘looming question’ at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday and the Carolina Panthers have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, let alone activate three on game day. Mayfield knows that. With P.J. Walker making his fourth straight start on Sunday at Cincinnati and seemingly holding down the starting spot with the offense much improved, it’s unclear if the Panthers will keep three QBs on the roster. Mayfield called it the “looming question.”
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There’s a lot of good stories developing in Seattle with a team that’s among the biggest surprises nearing the midpoint of the regular season. And near the top of that list is a defense that couldn’t stop anyone early in the season becoming one of the better units in the league over the past three weeks. Less than a month ago, the Seahawks were among the worst defenses in the NFL as they struggled with an offseason change to a 3-4 alignment. They had allowed 84 points in a two-game span against Detroit and New Orleans. In the past three games Seattle has allowed 45 total points.
Phillies’ bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The Phillies failed to get the key hit for most of the game and the big bats went silent. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto both had potential big hits wiped out by fantastic defensive plays by the Astros.
Three Rangers Prospects in AFL Fall Stars Game
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
G League preview: Top prospect Scoot Henderson leads Ignite
Jason Hart has been making the comparison for about a year now. When the coach of the G League Ignite sees Scoot Henderson, a certain NBA player comes into his mind. He reminds Hart of Derrick Rose. That’s high praise. And a high standard. Rose was a No. 1 draft pick, rookie of the year, became an MVP and was a perennial All-Star before injuries changed his trajectory. Still, Hart hammers away on the comparison because he wants Henderson to keep getting better. The G League’s 22nd season kicks off Friday night, and the biggest draw in the league might be an 18-year-old who already looks very NBA-ready.
It was a tense night to be a Philadelphia or Houston sports fan Thursday
It was an anxious, exciting night to be a Philadelphia or Houston sports fan Thursday, with a two-sport high-stakes showdown played at the same time that gave Houston an edge in the World Series and kept Philadelphia perfect on the gridiron. In Pennsylvania, there was Game 5 of the World...
Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs.
Chastain’s video game-inspired ride puts more eyes on NASCAR
PHOENIX (AP) — Ross Chastain’s video game-inspired ride along the wall at Martinsville carried him across the finish line, into the NASCAR championship finale and around the world. Like it or not, the hands-free, foot-to-the-floor Chevy slingshot ride catapulted Chastain and NASCAR into the social media stratosphere. A championship is on the line this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but there was nearly as much attention on Chastain’s bold move last week as on who will win the Cup Series title between him, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.
Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was inactive two days he wasn’t traded following days of speculation that he would be dealt. Cooks didn’t play in a 29-17 loss to the Eagles that left the lowly Texans (1-6-1) with just one win this season after he didn’t practice all week for what Smith called personal reasons.
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a jumper at the buzzer. Rookie Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who shot 53.8% from the field and won for only the second time this season. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road.
