Idaho high school football: Top stars, best performances in Week 10 of 2022 fall season

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from the Week 10 slate of games across the "Gem State."

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to brandonwalton@u.boisestate.edu or todd@scorebooklive.com .

Jafeth Bendele, Minico RB: Rushed for 146 yards and two scores, including the game-winner on a 4-yard run in overtime to secure a 20-14 first-round win over Vallivue.

Luke Flowers, Rigby QB: Went 24-of-29 for 312 yards and five touchdowns, while scoring a sixth on the ground in a 49-14 opening-round win over Owyhee.

Max Frank, Sandpoint WR: Hauled in a pair of catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, but it was really on the ground where he shined with 160 yards and four scores on just 12 carries in a 63-35 first-round win over Skyview.

Celo Henslee, Bonners Ferry RB: Ran for three touchdowns in a 21-7 opening-round win over Wood River to give the Badgers their first playoff win since 2003.

Cole Holman, Middleton RB: Rushed for 93 yards, including the game-winner on a 3-yard gallop, while catching a 23-yard touchdown pass earlier to help the Vikings secure their first-ever Class 5A playoff win in a 14-7 victory over Lewiston.

Javonte King, Blackfoot WR: Recent Montana State commit caught seven passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 first-round win over Hillcrest.

Jack Nelson, Teton QB: Completed 70% of his passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-13 opening-round win over Marsh Valley.

Cody Power, Dietrich QB: Totaled 400 yards and five touchdowns, including 212 yards and three scores through the air, in a 54-20 first-round win over Horseshoe Bend.

Hank Richardson, North Fremont WR: Returned a fumble 35 yards to the house, had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and bagged eight tackles and a sack on defense in a 60-30 win over Soda Springs.

Collin Rogers, Mountain View WR: A former seldom-used role player, Rogers came up big when it mattered most with nine grabs for 130 yards and a score in a 44-0 payback win over Nampa in the opening round of 5A playoffs.

Case Van Leeuwen, Lighthouse Christian QB: In relief of injured starter Justice Schrader, Van Leeuwen came off the bench to throw for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while running for another 143 yards and three scores in a 34-26 win over Murtaugh.

Parker Weatherly, Rocky Mountain DL: Had a 29-yard scoop-and-score and a pair of sacks in a 51-10 first-round win over Kuna.