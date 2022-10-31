Winners of The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Oct. 24 to Oct. 29)

Voting is now closed for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week in football and other fall sports (Oct. 24 to Oct. 29). Thanks to everyone who voted and supported local student-athletes.

This week’s winners are:

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes football and Sarah Ehler, Gig Harbor soccer

Pulalasi rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries, had a 23-yard catch, and added three tackles on defense and a two-point conversion run in a 51-14 win over Mount Tahoma. Ehler, a Tides’ defender, scored in a district win over Central Kitsap and has been an integral part of Gig Harbor’s defense.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter ( @manley_tnt ) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Xe’ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic, sr. — Rushed for touchdowns of 58 and 52 yards on two carries in a 52-7 win over Mount Rainier.

Jackson Almond, Cascade Christian, jr. — Collected 254 all-purpose yards, including hauling in 10 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown, and added eight tackles and an interception on defense in a 61-14 loss to Napavine.

Walker Bruun, Eatonville, sr. — Rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on three carries, and added an interception on defense in a 42-7 win over Hoquiam.

Navarre Dixon, Lincoln, jr. — Rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-19 win over Spanaway Lake.

Luke Elliott, Washington, sr. — Completed 12-of-21 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-28 win over Franklin Pierce.

Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic, soph. — Completed 14-of-18 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Mount Rainier.

Darrell Gipson, Timberline, jr. — Had 19 tackles, including four for loss and a sack, forced a fumble and defended a pass in loss to Peninsula.

Dylan Goldstrom, Fife, sr. — Completed 9-of-12 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns in win over Steilacoom.

Amari Goodfellow, Auburn, sr. — Completed 17-of-23 passes for 149 yards, rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and added an interception on defense in a 37-34 win over Auburn Riverside.

Mason Goos, Shelton, sr. — Completed 17-of-24 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-34 win over Aberdeen.

Tony Harste, Emerald Ridge, jr. — Hauled in five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in a 42-14 win over Rogers.

Dempsy James, Spanaway Lake, sr. — Completed 5-of-8 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 38-19 loss to Lincoln.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln, sr. — Completed 9-of-10 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries in a 38-19 win over Spanaway Lake.

Rocco Koch, Curtis, jr. — Completed 14-of-23 passes for 167 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 184 yards on 19 carries in a 48-14 win over Puyallup.

Kysen Knox, Tenino, sr. — Rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and added five tackles on defense and a two-point conversion run in a 46-16 win over Rochester.

Job Kralik, Eatonville, sr. — Rushed for two touchdowns and was 6-of-6 on PAT attempts in a 42-7 win over Hoquiam.

Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington, jr. — Collected 107 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns in a 33-28 win over Franklin Pierce.

Parker Mady, Curtis, soph. — Hauled in five catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in a 48-14 win over Puyallup.

Carlos Matheney, Tumwater, sr. — Rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 58-7 win over Black Hills.

Derrik McKinney, Mount Tahoma, sr. — Completed 8-of-15 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 31 yards and another touchdown on nine carries, and added three tackles on defense in a 51-14 loss to Lakes.

Gabriel Menefee, Shelton, jr. — Hauled in five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-34 win over Aberdeen.

Chad Millan-Moses, Muckleshoot Tribal, sr. — Hauled in six catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a 58-28 win over Sound Christian.

Dylan Norman, Eatonville, jr. — Collected 168 all-purpose yards, including 137 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, in a 42-7 win over Hoquiam.

Austin Paulson, Enumclaw, sr. — Hauled in five catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and added a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown and 50-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 73-21 win over White River.

Leo Pulalasi, Lakes, sr. — Rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries, had a 23-yard catch, and added three tackles on defense and a two-point conversion run in a 51-14 win over Mount Tahoma.

Martin Reyes, Muckleshoot Tribal, sr. — Completed 9-of-13 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 58-28 win over Sound Christian.

Carter Rhooms, Auburn Riverside, sr. — Hauled in eight catches for 132 yards and a touchdown in a 37-34 loss to Auburn.

Zach Roberston, Fife, jr. — Collected 128 all-purpose yards, and had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in 49-14 win over Steilacoom.

Ryddis Robinson, Northwest Christian, jr. — Hauled in seven catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in a 67-38 loss to Lake Quinault.

Kyler Ronquillo, Yelm, sr. — Collected 255 all-purpose yards, including 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and added six tackles on defense in a 50-14 win over Gig Harbor.

Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge, jr. — Completed 12-of-17 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Rogers.

Treyvon Silva, Franklin Pierce, sr. — Collected 214 all-purpose yards, including 34 rushing, 68 receiving and 112 on kickoff returns, and three total touchdowns in a 33-28 loss to Washington.

Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner, jr. — Rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 56-20 win over South Kitsap.

Elijah Stafford-McNutt, Auburn Mountainview, sr. — Collected 174 all-purpose yards, including 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and added three tackles on defense and a two-point conversion catch in a 44-30 loss to Tahoma.

Daveon Superales, Graham-Kapowsin, jr. — Completed 11-of-19 passes for 127 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-14 win over Bethel.

Luvens Valcin, Auburn, jr. — Rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and hauled in six catches for 71 yards in a 37-34 win over Auburn Riverside.

Jace Villers, Auburn Riverside, sr. — Hauled in seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-34 loss to Auburn.

Maclane Watkins, Kennedy Catholic, sr. — Hauled in four catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Mount Rainier.

Ray Wright, Yelm, sr. — Rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, and added nine tackles and 1 1/2 sacks on defense in a 50-14 win over Gig Harbor.

OTHER FALL SPORTS

Isaac Briggs, Rogers cross country, sr. — Won the 4A Westside Classic District XC Championship race at Chambers with a time of 15 minutes, 22.7 seconds.

McCoy Brooks, Enumclaw cross country, jr. — Took second in the 2A Westside Classic District XC Championship race at Chambers, clocking in at 15 minutes, 44.1 seconds.

Danielle Brown, Puyallup volleyball, jr. — Vikings’ middle blocker had 19 kills, six blocks, two digs and an assist in win over Graham-Kapowsin, capping off Puyallup’s undefeated regular season.

Will Carroll, Annie Wright cross country, soph. — Took third in the 1A Westside Classic District XC Championship race at Chambers with a time of 16 minutes, 57.7 seconds.

Cruize Corvin, Lakes cross country, sr. — Won the 3A Westside Classic District XC Championship race at Chambers, clocking in at 15 minutes, 14.7 seconds.

Stella Demianiw, Peninsula soccer, sr. — Seahawks’ center mid scored a goal in 1-1 tie with crosstown rival Gig Harbor on Tuesday in the final minute of the game, preserving Peninsula’s undefeated season and earning the Seahawks a share of the 3A SSC title.

Sarah Ehler, Gig Harbor soccer, jr. — Tides’ defender scored in district win over Central Kitsap and has been an integral part of Gig Harbor’s defense.

Sarah Fernando, Steilacoom soccer, soph. — Forward scored a goal against Franklin Pierce on Monday, a goal against Clover Park on Tuesday and two goals against Washington on Thursday.

Katelyn Galloway, Stadium cross country, soph. — Won the 3A Westside Classic District XC Championship race at Chambers with a time of 18 minutes, 17.5 seconds.

Femke Laudy, Annie Wright soccer, soph. — Scored a hat trick and had an assist in 4-0 playoff win over Cascade Christian, bringing her season goal total to 31 goals.

Annalise Lockhart, Kentlake soccer, jr. — Defender scored a goal and had an assist against Auburn and assisted the game-winning goal against Silas.

Katie Mingus, Foss cross country, soph. — Won the 2A Westside Classic District XC Championship race at Chambers with a time of 19 minutes, 16.5 seconds.

Ana Palaki, Stadium volleyball, soph. — Tigers’ libero had 12 digs, four aces and four assists in win over Lincoln on Tuesday and 21 digs, an ace, a kill and one assist in match against Mount Tahoma.

Hayden Rallo, Kentlake soccer, jr. — Made eight saves against Silas, earning the shutout on Saturday. In total, made 24 saves in four games during the week.

Greta Schuldt, Kentlake soccer, soph. — Scored two goals against Auburn on Monday.

Eliza White, Curtis cross country, jr. — Won the 4A Westside Classic District XC Championship race at Chambers with a time of 18 minutes, 21.3 seconds.