Read full article on original website
Related
City approves $77.5 million settlement to get LP&L on ERCOT
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved $77.5 million Tuesday for a settlement with Southwest Public Service Company (Xcel). The settlement is related to Lubbock Power and Light leaving the Southwest Power Pool to instead join ERCOT. Roughly 70 percent of LP&L’s service area already joined ERCOT but LP&L had contractual obligations with Xcel which […]
texasstandard.org
In Texas, how you vote on Election Day depends on where you live
Early voting for the midterms is going on right now. During this time period, Texans can cast a ballot at any polling location in their county. But on Election Day, rules might be different depending on where you live. Some counties still use a precinct model requiring you to go...
towntalkradio.com
How A Town Changed A Life
This story is a little different from most you see this story is about Donald Gale Pinson who at the small age of 14 was left by himself to care for his 2 cousins in Wellman, Tx. This story is told by the daughter of Mr. Pinson Paula Potts-Pugh, longtime friend Ldean Hughlett and multiple people of the Wellman community that was honored to have spent time with him and loved him.
KCBD
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
One fentanyl overdose in Lubbock-area schools in 2022, health officials say there could be more
CORRECTION: The headline which displays on this article was always correct; however, the short version of the headline which displays on our homepage contained an error which has been corrected. LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed on Tuesday at least one non-fatal fentanyl overdose in a local school and urged parents […]
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of West County and Mahan. According to the officials, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
fox34.com
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
towntalkradio.com
Janie Searsy
Brenda Jane “Janie” Searsy, of Brownfield, TX passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family into the presence of her Heavenly Father. Janie was born October 14, 1949 to LD and Babe Hamm in Brownfield, TX. She grew up learning to work on the farm with her big sister, Betty and little brother, Ace. She graduated from Plains High School where she excelled in making lifelong friends, her scholastic studies and athletic exploits, including, gymnastics, volleyball and twirling. She graduated from South Plains Junior College where she did her studies, gymnastics, twirling & loving life. Janie, a life-long Raider fan, graduated from Texas Tech with a BA in education in 1984. Inspiring children through teaching became a passion that she continued for thirty years at Loop ISD; a natural encourager that loved each of her students as her own.
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
towntalkradio.com
Jennifer “DeeDee” Ann Perez
A Graveside Service will be held for Jennifer “DeeDee” Ann Perez at 9:30 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Meadow Cemetery followed by a 10:30 am Memorial Service at Meadow First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tom Heath. There will be a public viewing at Brownfield Funeral...
KCBD
Sheriff: Lubbock detention officer arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A detention officer at the Lubbock County Detention Center has been arrested. Alsires Genaro Betancur III allegedly brought a ‘prohibited substance’ within the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the arrest resulted from an investigation on illegal narcotics and contraband inside the detention center.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
fox34.com
Potential rain and a cold front ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph. That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and...
Comments / 0