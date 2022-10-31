ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:58 p.m. EDT

US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants. BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing, because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.” Wednesday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Anita Green, who said the Miss United States of America pageant violated an Oregon state anti-discrimination law when it barred her from competing in 2019. Green is transgender and has competed in several pageants including Miss Montana USA and Ms. World Universal.
IOWA STATE
Kearney Hub

North Korea fires more missiles; Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator; Phillies take 2-1 lead | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. South Korea says North Korea has fired 23 missiles off its eastern and western coasts. The North Korean missile launches came as Pyongyang threatens to retaliate against ongoing South Korea-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
GEORGIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. "In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again,...
GEORGIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with election, other woes

WASHINGTON — It was his last stop of the day on a West Coast swing, a backyard fundraiser at a TV producer's home in Los Angeles, and President Joe Biden was telling the crowd how tough the past few years have been. He ticked off challenges: Technology that's made...
FLORIDA STATE
Kearney Hub

Musk emerges as Twitter's chief moderator

NEW YORK — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won't make major decisions about content or restoring banned...
ARIZONA STATE
Kearney Hub

Paul Pelosi released from hospital, Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife's objection to daughter's name change, and more top news

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Here's a look at some trending news for today, Nov. 3. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer.
Kearney Hub

Judge says he'll appoint monitor for Donald Trump's company

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor "to ensure there is no further fraud" at former President Donald Trump's company, restricting its ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered an outside watchdog as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kearney Hub

BBC's social media project raises ethical questions

NEW YORK — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC...
ALABAMA STATE
Kearney Hub

Biden pitchman hawks infrastructure, hope

ELM CITY, N.C. — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch...
ELM CITY, NC
Kearney Hub

Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with Xi

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead. Xi has amassed...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kearney Hub

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up...
Kearney Hub

Musk commences Twitter job cuts

Twitter Inc. plans to start cutting staff Friday, the company said in an email to employees. Billionaire Elon Musk plans to eliminate half of Twitter's workforce, making good on plans to slash costs at the social media platform he acquired for $44 billion last month, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Kearney Hub

German chancellor's China visit sparks debate at home

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the governing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy