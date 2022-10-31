Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
First Patriots’ Playoff Game To Be ‘RED OUT’
Paris, Tenn.–The student section theme for this Friday’s Henry County High School football playoff game vs. Dyer Co. will be a ‘RED OUT’. Athletic Director Steve Summers said, “We would love for all of our fans to join the fun and wear as much RED as possible this Friday night and turn Patriot stadium into a complete sea of RED!”
radionwtn.com
UC Coach Markle Chosen Head Coach For West Tennessee All-Star Game
Union City head football coach Nick Markle has been chosen to head one of the two teams in the 11th annual Sports Plus West Tennessee High School All-Star Game. Markle will take his entire staff to participate in the week-long experience, which will culminate with the game on Friday, Dec. 9, at the University School of Jackson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
millington-news.com
Munford finishes atop 2022 Dynamix Power 10
Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings has wrapped up for the 2022 season. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County were eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams were also eligible for the rankings. Here are the final rankings for the 2022 regular season.
WBBJ
$1.2 billion Powerball brings out players
JACKSON, Tenn. — A house, a car, pay off a loan, the possibilities are endless after Wednesday’s Powerball numbers. You can play the lottery anytime, but it is not everyday when the Powerball jackpot is $1.2 billion. For the price of less than $5, many people are buying...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mandy Nichols
Services for Mrs. Mandy Nichols, age 95 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Parkers Chapel C.M.E. Church in Gibson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Gibson Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time...
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to host concert over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for another concert. On Saturday, November 5, the Jackson Symphony is hosting their latest concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Leaders with the Symphony say they plan to have several soloists, along with high school and college choirs from around...
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Matilda the Musical’ as homecoming production
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is bringing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to stage as this year’s homecoming production. Directed by Becky Hartle and featuring young actors from the Chester County Youth Theater, the show focuses on a misunderstood young girl gifted with unique powers.
radionwtn.com
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
WBBJ
Mr. Frank D. Johnson
Services for Mr. Frank D. Johnson, age 93 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Next Level Church; 835 Highway 45 North in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Trice’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday,...
WBBJ
Summer Dawn Bertram
Summer Dawn Bertram, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at her home. Summer was born December 21, 1979 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Catherine Wardlow Bertram and the late Jerrold Alan Bertram. She owned her own residential cleaning service and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Summer loved her family and her favorite color was purple.
WBBJ
Randy Dean Elkins
Randy Dean Elkins, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and beloved husband of Yolanda “Landy” Elkins went to be with his Savior Monday, October 31st, 2022. Randy was born January 2nd, 1951 in Minden, Louisiana, the son of the late Ernest Woodrow Elkins and Leona Muriel Dail Elkins. He attended Southern Adventist University in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he was the proud Editor of the university newspaper and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Journalism.
Lexington Progress
Work Underway to Save Lexington Money
The Lexington Utilities Department has started a project at the filter plant that will have long-term benefits for the city. If you have ever noticed water being pumped from the two retention ponds in front of the L.T. “Pie” Hay Filter Plant and wondered what was going on?
WBBJ
Ann Nita Andrews
Ann Nita Andrews, age 77, went home to be with Jesus and her family that she had missed so much, and for so long, on October 29, 2022 in Brownsville, Tennessee. Nita was born October 11, 1945 in Union City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Herbert S. “Andy” Andrews and Nan C. Holland Andrews. She lived in and around the Obion County area until 2007, when she moved to Brownsville to Crestview Rehabilitation Center, to be closer to her family.
WBBJ
James Ralph “Buddy” Moncier
James Ralph “Buddy” Moncier, age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home in Gadsden, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Maury City Church of God, with Bro. Rowdy Davis and Pastor Walter Manley officiating. Burial to follow in the Hartsfield Cemetery in Brazil, TN. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Maury City Church of God from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
WBBJ
Annual Fall Fest returns to local church
JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
WBBJ
Positive Living Group invites community to fall festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group, housed in Jackson, is an organization that works with families and individuals through a variety of counseling and more. On Sunday afternoon, their parking lot was opened up to host over 40 vendors and 30 volunteers to engage children and families. Twana...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Biggest Crowd Ever As Spooktacular Draws 5,000
Paris, Tenn.–An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance at Saturday’s annual Spooktacular–the biggest attendance ever. The Spooktacular was held at the Eiffel Tower Park and was held over a wider area of the park, including the Splash Park. Young and old in costume enjoyed the games, costume contests, pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, Minions Dance Party, Fright Land and Fantasy Land Trails and candy handed out at several stations set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police, REAL Hope Center, and other local organizations. The event was organized by the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and Director Tony Lawrence estimated at least 5,000 were in attendance. Paris Firefighter Viviana Rodriguez Londono had a perfect spot to watch the festivities from atop the Paris Fire Truck and took this photo.
WBBJ
John “Randy” Segraves
John “Randy” Segraves, age 63, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, October 28, 2022 in his daughter’s home. Randy was born December 26, 1958 in Memphis, the son of the late John Edward Segraves and Mary Grace Boland Smith. To his friends, he was known as “The Donut Man” – bringing donuts to people anywhere he went.
WBBJ
Obion Co. CEO to lead statewide development council
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An Obion County CEO has been chosen to lead the Tennessee Economic Development Council. According to a news release, Lindsay Frilling, who is the CEO of Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation, was named the council’s president for the 2022-2023 year. The release says that...
Comments / 0