Paris, Tenn.–An estimated 5,000 people were in attendance at Saturday’s annual Spooktacular–the biggest attendance ever. The Spooktacular was held at the Eiffel Tower Park and was held over a wider area of the park, including the Splash Park. Young and old in costume enjoyed the games, costume contests, pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, Minions Dance Party, Fright Land and Fantasy Land Trails and candy handed out at several stations set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police, REAL Hope Center, and other local organizations. The event was organized by the City of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and Director Tony Lawrence estimated at least 5,000 were in attendance. Paris Firefighter Viviana Rodriguez Londono had a perfect spot to watch the festivities from atop the Paris Fire Truck and took this photo.

PARIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO