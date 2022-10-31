Read full article on original website
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was in U.S. IllegallyNews Breaking LIVEWashington, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents
Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Idaho8.com
Why key House members skip many votes
As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 — and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
Idaho8.com
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Idaho8.com
First on CNN: January 6 committee interviews more Secret Service witnesses, including head of Pence’s detail
The House January 6 committee’s focus on US Secret Service witnesses is intensifying, as the panel has conducted two additional interviews over the last two days, including one with the onetime head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail, multiple sources told CNN. The committee is also...
Idaho8.com
FBI says it has ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI in Newark, New Jersey, said Thursday afternoon it has received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state, according to a tweet from the office. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We...
Idaho8.com
Indian court sentences US antiquities smuggler to 10 years in prison
A disgraced American antiquities dealer accused of running a multi-million-dollar looting network via his New York gallery was this week sentenced by an Indian court to 10 years in prison for smuggling offenses. Subhash Kapoor was convicted alongside five accomplices on charges including criminal conspiracy, burglary and the illegal export...
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday.
US blacklists two top Haiti politicians as 'drug traffickers'
The United States imposed sanctions on two top Haitian politicians, former Senate President Joseph Lambert and former senator Youri Latortue, accusing them of being longtime drug traffickers. - Gangs and drugs - Both Lambert and Latortue have been accused of close associations with gangs.
Idaho8.com
Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings
In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their...
