ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
NBC News

New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Idaho8.com

Why key House members skip many votes

As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 — and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho8.com

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump‘s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho8.com

Indian court sentences US antiquities smuggler to 10 years in prison

A disgraced American antiquities dealer accused of running a multi-million-dollar looting network via his New York gallery was this week sentenced by an Indian court to 10 years in prison for smuggling offenses. Subhash Kapoor was convicted alongside five accomplices on charges including criminal conspiracy, burglary and the illegal export...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US blacklists two top Haiti politicians as 'drug traffickers'

The United States imposed sanctions on two top Haitian politicians, former Senate President Joseph Lambert and former senator Youri Latortue, accusing them of being longtime drug traffickers. - Gangs and drugs - Both Lambert and Latortue have been accused of close associations with gangs.
Idaho8.com

Prosecution reveals new timeline in Murdaugh killings

In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy