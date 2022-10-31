Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost Kitchens
Grocery stores are trying hard to compete with fast-food restaurants. Kroger wants to give itself the extra advantage of convenience. Price is the primary driver in the competition's original format. This rivalry style has had mixed outcomes:
drugstorenews.com
Kroger, Kitchen United to debut new takeout, delivery concept in Columbus, Ohio
The new Mix Food Hall features national brands available for takeout or delivery. California-based Kitchen United is unveiling three Mix Food Hall locations inside neighborhood Kroger stores in Columbus, Ohio, this month. Mix Food Hall inside Kroger will open in Gahanna next week, and in Dublin and Clintonville by the...
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
614now.com
Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus
Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
Delaware Gazette
Panda Express eyes location on city’s east side
An additional dining option for Delaware residents may be coming to the city’s growing east side. During Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission, the commission recommended approval of a combined preliminary and final development plan for prominent Chinese-American fast food restaurant Panda Express to construct a new location on the south side of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37.
roadtirement.com
Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio
The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Hocking Hills' annual Holiday Treasure Hunt kicks off this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hocking Hills is kicking off the holiday season with its annual "Holiday Treasure Hunt." The treasure hunt began on Nov. 1 and will run through Dec. 12. Visitors can collect stamps from participating stores in downtown Logan for a chance to win 25 different prizes. According...
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
columbusunderground.com
Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality
Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | Nov. 4, 2022
This Morning: Patchy fog, not as dense. Temps in the 40s and lower 50s.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
Short North business owners, employees calling for change after multiple cars crash into businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car went barreling into Galla Park Steak in the Short North on Wednesday night. About 24 hours before that, another vehicle crashed into the S'wich Social ice cream shop. Now people are speaking out about dangerous intersections in the area and asking city leaders to...
iheart.com
Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market
Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
drugstorenews.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio
The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
WDTN
Ohio sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Highland, Lucas, Madison, Richland, Summit, and Trumbull counties.
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into Galla Park Steak in the Short North. Police said the car crashed into a building at 900 North High Street just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two people were taken to...
