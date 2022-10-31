Tampa Fire Rescue Sending Relief To Fort Myers

HURRICANE IAN RELIEF DRIVE DONATIONS TO DEPART TO FORT MYERS

80 pallets of donations to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian​

Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp and Stepp’s Towing & Heavy Transport CEO, Todd Stepp, will be sending off two 53’ trailers to Fort Myers, filled with donations from the City of Tampa donation drive for the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The trailers will depart from Stepp’s Transportation Service, located at 5014 N. 56th Street in Tampa, at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, November 1.

This send-off is a culmination of efforts by the Tampa Bay Community during the donation drive that occurred from October 17-21, 2022.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our city,” Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said. “We wanted to let the survivors of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida know that the City of Tampa was here to support them, and the results of this donation drive continues to show that support. We know that if this happened in Tampa, they would have reached out and assisted as well.”

Stepp’s Towing & Heavy Transport partnered with Tampa Fire Rescue to send goods to Southwest Florida.

“Stepp’s is honored to provide not just one, but two 53-foot trailers and the transport services to get these much-needed supplies to SWFL,” said Todd Stepp, President & CEO of Stepp’s Towing & Heavy Transport. “We are so proud of our Tampa Community for showing up to help with their donations as well as our Tampa Community Partners for working together to do something small that will make a big impact to our neighbors in need.”

Partners involved with the donation drive include the City of Tampa, Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa Police Department, Tampa Parks & Recreation, The Office of Hillsborough County Public Defender, the State Attorney’s Office and Stepp’s Towing & Heavy Transport.