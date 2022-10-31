ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton II (abdominal) out until at least November 15

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (abdominal) will make his season debut at the earliest on November 15 versus the San Antonio Spurs. Payton is a defensive specialist who will provide backcourt bench minutes behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. There will be fewer minutes available for Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe once Payton starts playing.
