Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Seth Curry Once Turned Down A Warriors Blockbuster Offer Because Of One Player
Curry decided against a great deal because he didn't want to be on the same team as this player.
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
Despite being sick, LeBron James notched up 20 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists to help the Lakers pip New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
'I Was Beneath Him': A Celtic Legend's Unforgettable Petty Gesture Motivated Michael Jordan Forever
Rookie Michael Jordan was once put in his place by this Celtics superstar.
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
Draymond Green once tackled Kevin Porter Jr in order to stop the play after he failed to get possession for the Warriors.
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
Russell Westbrook finally agreeing to come off the bench for the Lakers has garnered high praise from teammate Patrick Beverley.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations
In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
76ers' Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Sixers star center Joel Embiid will miss his second consecutive game against the Wizards on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Embiid has the flu. As Pompey notes, Embiid also missed Friday’s game against Toronto with right knee...
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton II (abdominal) out until at least November 15
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (abdominal) will make his season debut at the earliest on November 15 versus the San Antonio Spurs. Payton is a defensive specialist who will provide backcourt bench minutes behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. There will be fewer minutes available for Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe once Payton starts playing.
