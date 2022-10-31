Read full article on original website
Nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment recovered from a Lafayette residence
A multi-agency investigation involving multiple crimes resulted in the recovery of nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment.
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies say it looks like a tree stand malfunctioned and caused the man to fall.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at White Oak Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m. Nicolas Nichols, 41, of Boyce, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Lake Charles American Press
Mother still searching for answers in son’s disappearance
On a holiday recognized with candy and treats, one mother spent her Halloween releasing memorial balloons with her grandson in recognition of another year spent wondering what may have happened to her adult son. On Oct. 31, Toni James penned a letter to the Vernon Parish detective leading the investigation...
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
"I hope this never happens to anybody else, " Girard says, "It's just been traumatic."
kalb.com
2 Rapides Parish inmates accused of 1st-degree rape of fellow inmate
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two inmates at Rapides Detention Center 1 in Alexandria have been accused of the first-degree rape of a fellow inmate. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on October 21 they received a Prison Rape Elimination Act complaint from a female inmate. After investigating the complaint, Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30, and Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22, were identified as suspects.
brproud.com
Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish on Oct. 22 were cited by agents. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the three men as Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge.
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago
A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
KPLC TV
Sabine Parish man convicted in January crash that injured two teenage girls
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Justice has been served for two teenage sisters who received serious injuries in a collision with a drunk driver on January 26. Ronald Lynn Graves, 54, of Sabine Parish was traveling south in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 171 between Anacoco and Hornbeck around 6 p.m. when the crash occurred.
Arnaudville man shoots at dog, accidentally hits neighbor
A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his neighbor while trying to shoot a dog, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
kalb.com
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of beating ex-girlfriend after stealing her vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, November 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department was asked to investigate a theft. The call came from a location on Greenwell Springs Rd. The person who made the call about the theft was Edward Mack, Jr, 54, of Ethel. Mack Jr. claimed...
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
Woman last seen near Lafayette bus station, missing
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a woman last seen Halloween night near the downtown bus station. Christina Gonzalez went missing at approximately 4:30 p.m., police said. If you see her, contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers 337-232-TIPS (8477)
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
