Moorhead, MN

City leaders aim to find solutions to childcare shortage in West Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo say they're taking steps to address the childcare crisis. "We've been getting lots of emails and letters as long as I've been in, saying you know help, what can you do," said City Commissioner Mandy George. George says the commission has formed...
WEST FARGO, ND
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
FARGO, ND
Red Cross, Gate City Bank partnering on Quilt Drive

(Bismarck, ND) -- The American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region and Gate City Bank are partnering on a Quilt Drive. Organizers are trying to collect 150 new quilts to share with veterans in VA homes, hospitals, and nursing homes. The quilts can be handmade or bought, with the preferred...
FARGO, ND
Local conservation group seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plant from Moorhead park

(Moorhead, MN) -- Members of FM Community are invited to help remove an invasive plant growing in a Moorhead park. The City of Moorhead has begun the process of clearing out large patches of Buckthorn growing in M.B Johnson Park. A local organization is gathering volunteers as a part of "Call to Earth Day" on November 3rd between 2 p.m and 6 p.m to continue those efforts, and clear the plant from the public space.
MOORHEAD, MN
Phone scam affecting Moorhead residents

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they have received reports from residents stating that they are getting phone calls/texts from someone claiming to with MPD. The numbers involved are 218-303-5477, 218-274-3462 or 218-851-0786. The scammer is identifying themselves as Sargent Chris Martin or Detective Nick Schultz. They...
MOORHEAD, MN
Moorhead City Leaders make case for half-cent sales tax ballot measure

(Moorhead, MN) -- Multiple Moorhead city leaders are actively voicing their support for an upcoming ballot measure for the November General Election. Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson spoke to a room of city residents about the half cent sales tax, and a Downtown Community Center and Library that would be built from the funds gathered by the tax. Mayor Carlson says the facility would include a walking path, a "makers space" for entrepreneurs that would utilize 3-D printers and a podcast room, a coffee shop, and more.
MOORHEAD, MN
Trio of public meetings to be held on proposed Moorhead sales tax on ballot

(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are getting that chance to find out more about what the proposed half-cent sales tax on the ballot November 8th will go towards. Three public information sessions will be held Thursday at the Moorhead Public Library at Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meetings will be to inform residents about the possible amenities and programs that would occur if voters give the thumbs up to the sales tax, essentially funding the new Community Center Library Downtown.
MOORHEAD, MN
Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
FARGO, ND
11-03-22 Thursdays with Tony

30:39 - Dr. Jake Schmitz from Freedom Wellness Center. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
FARGO, ND
Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
MINNESOTA STATE
MSUSM announces plan to reduce campus land use and achieve carbon neutrality

(Fargo, ND) -- MSUM has announced what's being described as an ambitious plan to go carbon neutral. "So as we've been studying our space utilization on campus we know that we are underutilizing some of our spaces. We also know that with our enrollment trends declining that we don't require the same amount of spaces we have in the past," said Brenda Norris, MUSM's Executive Director of Facilities Management.
FARGO, ND
West Fargo Fire Department launches annual Adopt a Hydrant program

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department has launched its annual Adopt a Hydrant program. Residents are urged to adopt a hydrant before the winter season to help save time and lives. Those who register via the online tool will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card, awarded monthly. Clever, family-friendly hydrant names are encouraged.
WEST FARGO, ND
11-03-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

00:09 - MinnKota EnviroServices Inc Sales Manager Mary Aldrich and City of Fargo Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett talk with Bonnie and Friends about America Recycles Day. 13:04 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple,...
FARGO, ND
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff

(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
BECKER COUNTY, MN

