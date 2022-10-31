Read full article on original website
16 patio homes coming to old hospital site in Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A developer is asking the Renville County Board for a tax abatement in order to build 16 patio homes at the site of the old Olivia Hospital. Renville County Commissioner Greg Snow says Steve Elfering of Olivia Oasis LLC has already been granted an abatement from The City of Olivia and made a presentation this week in front of the Renville County Board. Snow says right now the land on Highway 212 on the east side of Olivia is dormant and used for snow storage in the winter...
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
Open burning restrictions in place due to dry weather
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following area counties:. Big Stone, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Swift, Wright and Yellow...
Man arrested after chase in Redwood County
Morgan MN-) Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Redwood County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen near the 39000 block of County Road 24. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed and ended up driving through a field where the vehicle got stuck. The driver then fled on foot into the field. After searching the field, officers on scene located an adult male who was then taken into custody. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Redwood Falls Police Department, the Morgan Police Department, the Lower Sioux Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
St. John's Lutheran Church Ham Supper
St. John's Lutheran Church in Raymond hosts their annual Ham Supper with wood roasted ham, potatoes/gravy, glazed carrots, salad, dessert, bread and beverage. Dine in or take out--all meals $14.00 each. Ages 5 and under are free.
Bail set at $2000 for garbage truck driver involved in fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer had his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednedsay. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for December 12th. Police say Gomez was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says Gomez was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving.
