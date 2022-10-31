(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer had his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednedsay. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for December 12th. Police say Gomez was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says Gomez was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving.

RAYMOND, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO