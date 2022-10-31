Here are the statewide elections on Florida ballots

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters can all weigh in on four different statewide elections on Election Day.

Here’s who is on the ballot:

Florida governor

Ron DeSantis (R)

Charlie Crist (D)

Carmen Jackie Gimenez (No party affiliation)

Hector Roos (Libertarian)

Florida attorney general

Ashley Moody (R )

Aramis Ayala (D)

Chief financial officer

Jimmy Patronis (R )

Adam Hattersley (D)

Commissioner of agriculture

Wilton Simpson (R )

Naomi Esther Blemur (D)

