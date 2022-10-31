Here are the statewide elections on Florida ballots
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters can all weigh in on four different statewide elections on Election Day.
Here’s who is on the ballot:
Florida governor
Ron DeSantis (R)
Charlie Crist (D)
Carmen Jackie Gimenez (No party affiliation)
Hector Roos (Libertarian)
Florida attorney general
Ashley Moody (R )
Aramis Ayala (D)
Chief financial officer
Jimmy Patronis (R )
Adam Hattersley (D)
Commissioner of agriculture
Wilton Simpson (R )
