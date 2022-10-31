Read full article on original website
Rock Island’s Earl Hansen Opens New Playground Thanks To Donor
Thanks to a generous donor, Earl Hanson Elementary School was able to purchase a new playground for its students!. The PTO (parent-teacher organization) asked the school’s principal what are the school’s needs. She told them a playground, somewhere for the kids to play. The PTO members reached out to some of its community connections and found a donor.
First annual ‘Mix and Mingle’ holiday party to be held at the Merrill Hotel
You’re invited to celebrate the holidays at the Merrill Hotel for the first annual Mix and Mingle party taking place December 8, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy a plated dinner, two drink tickets, and live performance by Nashville-based country singer-songwriter Aaron Simmons in the hotel’s festively decorated Mississippi Ballroom.
Leadership Lessons and Inspiration offered at Bettendorf Public Library event
Entrepreneurs looking to start a new business will want to visit the Bettendorf Public Library on Tuesday, November 15th at 5:30 PM. Quad Cities SCORE members will be on hand to present “How to REALLY Start Your Own Business!” The hour-long presentation will feature information perfect for budding entrepreneurs, including a question and answer session with volunteers and mentors from SCORE. Registration is required and can be made online at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7143660, in person at the Library, by calling 563-344-4179.
Rock Island School Students Stay Engaged With Fun Fall Programs
More than 100 students participated in Spring Forward’s Fall Intersession Camps!. The camps were offered to any student in the district in grades 1st through 6th at no cost to them. During the first week of Fall Intersession (Oct. 3-Oct.7), students were able to choose between four fun, hands-on camps.
The Results are in for the Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest in Davenport, Iowa
Must've been a full moon on Sunday because the aisles were crawling with adorable creatures!. Theisen's in Davenport hosted their annual Dog-O-Ween parade where people and pups dress up for prizes and have a howling good time! This was my 3rd time hosting this event and each year the costumes get better and better.
Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Veterans Resource Center to Host Animal Shelter Donation Drive
Moline, IL – – The Western Illinois University- Quad Cities Veterans Resource Center will host a Veterans Animal Shelter Donation Drive Tuesday, Nov. 1-Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the Quad Cities Complex C Atrium. This event is open to all WIU faculty, staff, students and the QC community to donate.
Scaring off hunger this Halloween: Muscatine man turns his home into a haunted house for a cause
MUSCATINE, Iowa — One hair-raising haunted house is scaring for a good cause this Halloween. For the past two decades, Troy "Stinky" Phillpot has turned his home in Muscatine into a haunted house; Stinky's House of Horrors. It takes him and his friends close to two months to put it all together, building each of the rooms in his house, garage or yard themselves.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse Returns November 12
The St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse is betting on a sunny, warmish afternoon on Saturday, November 12th. Please join us 1 – 3 p.m. for music, poetry, and fellowship to benefit the St. Joe’s Evening Meal. There will be a fire in the fire pit and coffee and light snacks at this family-friendly event lead by Chris Dunn.
City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal
The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
Galesburg Public Library Receives Major Grant To Help With Expenses
The Galesburg Public Library stands on stronger financial footing now that the Galesburg Community Foundation’s matching grant has been met. This year, The Galesburg Community Foundation (GCF) offered a 2:1 match grant challenge to the community to help. raise over $700,000 in funds for the new Galesburg Public Library....
Buried Stories: Phebe Sudlow, Equal-Rights Pioneer
In 1921, the school at 1414 East Locust Street in Davenport was renamed Sudlow Intermediate School. It was renamed in honor of a teacher and administrator who broke multiple glass ceilings for women: Phebe Sudlow. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1831, Sudlow first taught when she was just 15...
DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash
After a 2 year pandemic break, the Iowa City Moms organization hosted their 8th annual Halloween Bash for kids of all ages. DITV News Reporter Davi Consuelos was on the scene.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows
The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
Boo At The Zoo Coming To Coal Valley’s Niabi This Weekend
Get all the kids together because Boo At The Zoo is coming to Niabi Zoo this weekend!. The annual event takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Come celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating at Boo at the Zoo! Bring...
