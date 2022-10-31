Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolulu City Councilmembers push for historic preservation commission
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In an effort to safeguard sacred and historically significant sites from development, the Honolulu city council Wednesday unanimously voted to advance Bill 44 in its final reading. The measure proposes to set up Oahu's Historic Preservation Commission, which was enacted into law 30 years ago, but has...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu City Council approves bill to streamline building permitting process
The Honolulu City Council believes a measure it just approved will make the permitting process easier. Honolulu councilmembers approved Bill 51 Wednesday with the hope it will help streamline the permitting process. The measure replaces a notary requirement with an online form that property owners can submit to affirm they...
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
KITV.com
HPD Chief speaks with business leaders, residents in Chinatown on neighborhood safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crime and the homeless have been long time concerns for Chinatown residents and businesses. On Thursday, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan was at the Downtown/ Chinatown Neighborhood board meeting to talk about what HPD can do to make the area safer. "I don't think there's any part...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Honolulu targets bullying on city property
The idea is to match Hawaii's priorities with city policy, and give Keiki who are bullied a way to share how they feel without retaliation on city property or online.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
KITV.com
Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now, he is now urging for more police presence near the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Richard Kamada said a homeless man followed him from the Blaisdell and attacked him with a foreign object in...
HPD audit finds nearly 100 body-worn camera violations
An HPD audit looked into body-worn camera violations for various categories. The findings were presented to the Honolulu Police Commission this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Report: Legalizing cannabis would generate an additional $50M in state tax revenues
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a...
The 50-foot ‘Big Santa’ is up at Ala Moana Center
It's officially the start of the holiday season in Hawaii with Ala Moana Center's Big Santa making his grand debut Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Pearlridge Night Market: Beer, food, games and prizes
Pearlridge Center will be holding its first Night Market on Friday.
City may end permit stipulations for some home repairs
The Honolulu City Council will consider changes to the permitting process for home repairs. Right now, home improvement projects over $5,000 need a repair permit; but one council member said it is time to remove the permitting hurdle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
Hawaii-based Marine: ‘I saw the wave sweep her off’
A Marine Corps Base Hawaii Corporal received the highest non-combat award for heroism for saving the life of a woman who was swept off of a cliff and into the ocean.
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
