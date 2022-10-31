ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Aloha Authentic – Who is Queen Emma?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways. But, when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?  Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?  Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those names, and […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ward Village moms hosting diaper drive

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- The Ward Village Moms have organized a diaper drive to help families in need. Ward Village Moms and Miss Teen Universe Hawaii, Alexa Mayo, will be at the park collecting the donations.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Peek Inside Aloha Kira, Kailua’s New Joy-Filled Boutique

“This is the serotonin boost I’ve been needing!” I think as I step through Aloha Kira’s cheery pink and checkered yellow storefront, my smile growing larger by the second. Inside, I’m greeted by a giant rainbow-hued mural, featuring a grinning Spam musubi, giggling coconuts and a wide-eyed pineapple.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

85ºC Bakery Café now open at Ala Moana Center

85ºC Bakery Café opened its first location in Hawaii on October 25 at Ala Moana Center. I had never been to an 85ºC Bakery Café before (even though they have over 1,000 locations world-wide!), and I could not wait to check it out! I went on a weekday with my two sons and it took us about half an hour to get through the line. It was so worth it!
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Reno, Nevada. Isaac Silva of Kaneohe competed in the Open Men and Sub Master Division at the WABDL Championships, taking home the State, National and World title for both divisions with a a world record 529.3 lbs bench press.
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

Iolani Palace unveils 2022 holiday ornament

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) - For many, November signifies the start of the Christmas season. So if you are already looking for some new holiday decorations and ornaments to add to your collection look no further than Iolani Palace.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
KITV.com

Oahu-based Uncle's Ice Cream sandwiches expanding to the mainland with Las Vegas production plant

WAIALUA (KITV4) -- Uncle's Ice Cream, known for their artisanal ice cream sandwiches popular on Oahu for nearly 10 years, is expanding to the 9th Island. After attracting over 750 investors and achieving crowdfunding milestones with impressive speed, Uncle’s is soon wrapping up its investment campaign with StartEngine, which allowed local fans and customers to invest in Uncle’s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
the university of hawai'i system

Step back in time at the historic Fort Street Mall exhibition

In an effort to experience historic architecture and get a glimpse into buildings constructed before the 1950s, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Architecture faculty and students designed a walking tour for the public through historic Fort Street Mall in Honolulu. The Fort Street Mall exhibition will...
HONOLULU, HI
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE

