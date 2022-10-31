ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Associated Press

Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter fraud, a claim that comes days ahead of Tuesday’s elections as Morales has emphasized “election integrity” in his campaign to become Indiana’s top elections official. Hendricks county records, first reported Thursday by The Indianapolis Star, show that Morales voted in the 2018 primary and general elections using the address of a Plainfield condominium. At the same time, Marion County records show he and his wife were also receiving the maximum $45,000 property tax assessment deduction for an Indianapolis house that is limited by state law to a person’s primary place of residence. Morales declined to comment Thursday to The Associated Press, according to his campaign staff.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge rules ballot access lawsuit filed by Indiana Green, Libertarian parties can move forward

A legal challenge to Indiana’s ballot access law will move forward after a federal judge ruled last week that the lawsuit brought by the Indiana Green and Libertarian parties requires a “fact-intensive” review. The lawsuit was filed in March in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. It alleges that minor parties […] The post Judge rules ballot access lawsuit filed by Indiana Green, Libertarian parties can move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday

A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE

