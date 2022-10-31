The Springfield College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams begin their seasons soon, and both swimmers and divers are eager to get back into the pool. For the men’s side, they look to improve on their disappointing finish to last year’s campaign, as they placed fourth on the last three days at the NEWMAC championships. The team tallied just 640 points during the final day of competition, falling far short of both WPI and MIT.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO