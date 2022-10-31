ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Vietnam-born Kenny Bui’s path from Springfield to basketball academy coach

It’s not often that someone can say they achieved their dream job directly after graduating college. It’s also not often that the same person would turn down the opportunity to play the sport they love professionally to achieve that dream. But for one Springfield alumnus, that is exactly what they have been able to accomplish, all before their 23rd birthday.
Springfield Strength and Conditioning receives national accreditation

Springfield College: the Birthplace of Basketball and a school renowned for athletic excellence. Specifically, Springfield’s Strength and Conditioning program excelled rapidly and has been persistently blossoming since its foundation in 1885. One may ask: where is the proof?. Well, Springfield had its undergraduate and graduate Strength and Conditioning programs...
Swimming and diving eyeing a successful season in the pool

The Springfield College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams begin their seasons soon, and both swimmers and divers are eager to get back into the pool. For the men’s side, they look to improve on their disappointing finish to last year’s campaign, as they placed fourth on the last three days at the NEWMAC championships. The team tallied just 640 points during the final day of competition, falling far short of both WPI and MIT.
How Mimi Murray’s experience in athletics had an impact on Title IX

When it comes to Springfield College and Title IX, very few have had the same experiences with the law as Dr. Mimi Murray. Murray graduated from Springfield in the class of 1961 and was a graduate student with the class of 1967. She attended Springfield before Title IX’s passing into law and dealt with discriminatory issues on campus. She wanted to assure no one else had to deal with the same issues as her.
Springfield men’s basketball ready to thrive under coach Mike McClendon

This season marks a new era of Springfield College men’s basketball. A newborn sense of hunger, determination and desperation to reposition themselves amongst the NEWMAC’s best has penetrated the Pride locker room. They’re pushing each other like never before, engaging in two, three workouts a day – not letting any team in Division III outwork them.
The Spalding Hoophall Classic set to return to Springfield College in 2023

The Spalding Hoophall Classic is returning to the Birthplace of Basketball this upcoming winter. On Jan. 12-16, 2023, Springfield College will host the 21st annual Hoophall Classic, which will feature 53 teams from 17 states. The best of the best will come together to compete on the most notable stage – the place where basketball was created. Teams from across the nation will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in Springfield and appreciate the history of their sport.
The wrestling team looks to make another successful run this season

The Springfield College wrestling team is set to hit the mats on Friday in the Ithaca Invitational after a successful season last year. The Pride had eight regional qualifiers, and one national qualifier. Head coach Jason Holder returns the majority of his solid core from that team, and they will be headlined by a talented senior class.

