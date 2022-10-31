Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
scstudentmedia.com
Vietnam-born Kenny Bui’s path from Springfield to basketball academy coach
It’s not often that someone can say they achieved their dream job directly after graduating college. It’s also not often that the same person would turn down the opportunity to play the sport they love professionally to achieve that dream. But for one Springfield alumnus, that is exactly what they have been able to accomplish, all before their 23rd birthday.
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield Strength and Conditioning receives national accreditation
Springfield College: the Birthplace of Basketball and a school renowned for athletic excellence. Specifically, Springfield’s Strength and Conditioning program excelled rapidly and has been persistently blossoming since its foundation in 1885. One may ask: where is the proof?. Well, Springfield had its undergraduate and graduate Strength and Conditioning programs...
scstudentmedia.com
Swimming and diving eyeing a successful season in the pool
The Springfield College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams begin their seasons soon, and both swimmers and divers are eager to get back into the pool. For the men’s side, they look to improve on their disappointing finish to last year’s campaign, as they placed fourth on the last three days at the NEWMAC championships. The team tallied just 640 points during the final day of competition, falling far short of both WPI and MIT.
scstudentmedia.com
How Mimi Murray’s experience in athletics had an impact on Title IX
When it comes to Springfield College and Title IX, very few have had the same experiences with the law as Dr. Mimi Murray. Murray graduated from Springfield in the class of 1961 and was a graduate student with the class of 1967. She attended Springfield before Title IX’s passing into law and dealt with discriminatory issues on campus. She wanted to assure no one else had to deal with the same issues as her.
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield men’s basketball ready to thrive under coach Mike McClendon
This season marks a new era of Springfield College men’s basketball. A newborn sense of hunger, determination and desperation to reposition themselves amongst the NEWMAC’s best has penetrated the Pride locker room. They’re pushing each other like never before, engaging in two, three workouts a day – not letting any team in Division III outwork them.
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield women’s basketball has new outlook after historic season
The 2021-22 Springfield College women’s basketball team made its first Sweet 16 appearance in 17 years. After a season featuring the moments and success that it had, it would not be difficult to use last year as a standard bearer. Yet, the team is using the new season to create its own goals.
scstudentmedia.com
The Spalding Hoophall Classic set to return to Springfield College in 2023
The Spalding Hoophall Classic is returning to the Birthplace of Basketball this upcoming winter. On Jan. 12-16, 2023, Springfield College will host the 21st annual Hoophall Classic, which will feature 53 teams from 17 states. The best of the best will come together to compete on the most notable stage – the place where basketball was created. Teams from across the nation will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in Springfield and appreciate the history of their sport.
scstudentmedia.com
The wrestling team looks to make another successful run this season
The Springfield College wrestling team is set to hit the mats on Friday in the Ithaca Invitational after a successful season last year. The Pride had eight regional qualifiers, and one national qualifier. Head coach Jason Holder returns the majority of his solid core from that team, and they will be headlined by a talented senior class.
