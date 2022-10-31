Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herschel Walker reacts to Obama attacking him as a 'celebrity' politician: 'I'm a warrior for God'
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has responded to remarks from former President Barack Obama that claimed he is a "celebrity who wants to be a politician."
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
The late-night host says there's really only one thing the two should be doing together.
Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump supporters in a victory lap as Elon Musk took over Twitter
Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Thursday. He previously suggested he would reinstate banned users like former President Donald Trump. Trump supporters and right-wing political pundits celebrated the news on Twitter. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump supporters in a victory lap after Elon Musk took...
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Donald Trump calls Paul Pelosi attack a ‘terrible thing’; Don Jr. tweets picture of hammer, underwear
Former President Donald Trump condemned the violence that targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while his namesake tweeted tasteless jokes about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi on Monday. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told Americano Media, a conservative Spanish...
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
abovethelaw.com
Mike Lindell, Noted Sane Person, Promises To Subpoena Obama's CIA Director For Stealing His Phone
Pillow fluffing CEO Mike Lindell has an active fantasy life. Just four weeks before the midterms, and he’s still out there promising that he’ll be restoring Trump to the Oval Office in one week’s time. “When I get back tomorrow, I’m going to be calling every single...
Donald Trump Jr deletes ‘dangerous’ Instagram memes mocking Paul Pelosi attack
Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack. Donald Trump Jr, the self-described “general in meme wars”, had a rare about-face as he deleted social media posts that openly mocked the attack on Paul Pelsoi. On Sunday evening, just two days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s...
How Rich Is Lara Trump?
Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump. However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
Houston Chronicle
The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
Gizmodo
Fascist Influencer Wants Donald Trump to Direct Mobs Through a Smartphone App
Vox has a new article on Curtis Yarvin, a software engineer and far-right blogger who’s made friends with powerful supporters of former president Donald Trump, and it’s filled with horrifying ideas on how Trump should wield power if he ever takes back the White House. But there’s one idea that seems like it’s stolen from the absolute worst corners of Silicon Valley: Yarvin wants Trump to have an app that his followers can use to get directions about where to go and what to do.
Ex-Bush Aide Bashes Ex-Obama Staffer With Schoolyard Insult As Fur Flies On CNN
Scott Jennings, who served under George W. Bush, lashed out at Barack Obama's deputy chief of staff Jim Messina.
Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
Tulsi Gabbard tells Joe Rogan she was shunned by Democrats ‘over and over’ for appearing on Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard went on The Joe Rogan Experience hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to say she had lost friends over her Fox News appearances.“It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on.’ To people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you,” Ms Gabbard told the podcast host.When asked if she had experienced that treatment, Ms Gabbard replied: “Over and over”.“And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost...
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters
Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” is hitting the campaign trail for a new special and this time he’s speaking to election deniers and other conspiracy theorists. In a preview clip released by Comedy Central, Klepper meets two voters in Michigan, including one with some odd ideas about kidnapping plots.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0