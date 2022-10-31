Read full article on original website
Related
Police Union Responds to Dozier Mailer: “Dailey Never Cut Police Funding”
A mailer sent by the Saving Our City PC in support of Kristin Dozier’s mayoral campaign – five days before election day – claims “John Dailey…Decreased police funding.” The mailer appears to be funded – at least in part – by Kristin Dozier’s personal funds. Richard Murphy – the President of the Big Bend Chapter […]
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
As Georgia residents rushed to vote early in the general election, 105-year-old Ida Simmons from Attapulgus in Decatur County impressed local election officials. Beyond her remarkable age, she voted in person, unlike many elderly voters in the rural county. And she has felt driven to do so ever since she registered to vote in 1964, when being a Black person voting in South Georgia could be a risky undertaking.
floridapolitics.com
In race to replace Leon Commissioner who died from long COVID, Hannah Crow renounces misinformation
Hannah Crow is defending her fitness to replace Jimbo Jackson. As Leon County looks for a new Commissioner after the late Jimbo Jackson died from “long COVID,” one candidate is shaking off the specter of pandemic misinformation she once shared on social media. Hannah Crow, a candidate for...
Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
Altera apartments set to help with housing crisis within Tallahassee
The two year and 15-million-dollar project, Altera 3100, is making its big debut. On Monday-- 30 residents are moving into the complex and two weeks later 45 more.
Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays
Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day.
wtxl.com
Capital Health Plan expands coverage to Madison and Taylor Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Capital Health Plan (CHP), Big Bend's local and trusted health care provider, announced it is expanding its footprint in North Florida, and for the first time, offering affordable employer group and individual marketplace plans in Madison and Taylor Counties. The addition of these new counties is an important step in CHP’s effort to provide access to affordable and quality health care to communities in and around the Tallahassee area.
Gadsden County set to host Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon for local veterans
To express gratitude to local veterans, Gadsden County are inviting veterans to a drive-thru appreciation luncheon on Veterans Day, Nov.11.
WCTV
Mother calls for metal detectors at Leon County high schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High School mother is calling for Leon County Schools to install metal detectors in the district’s high schools after a 15-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus. “That’s really concerning to me especially with what’s gone on in the world and...
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
WCTV
Jail escapee captured after chase, “physical altercation” with U.S. Marshal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee could be facing more charges after court documents say he bailed out of a car and fought with a U.S. Marshal trying to arrest him. John Mincey was arrested near the corner of Miccosukee Road and Capital Circle NE...
WCTV
Altera Apartments provides Tallahassee with affordable housing option
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments and will provide, what the developer hopes, is an affordable housing option to those on the market. “The property was dynamic in terms of its exposure,...
Brooks, Lowndes counties designated freeze disaster areas
WASHINGTON — The USDA has designate Brooks and Lowndes counties in southeast Georgia as contiguous natural disaster areas. This secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
WALB 10
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
ecbpublishing.com
Beware of the “Sofia Scam”
It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, lively, spirited Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry, who was...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Mediacom employee earns top service award
VALDOSTA – Media Communications employee, Cynthia Hughes, was recognized with a top service award at an employee award ceremony. Mediacom Communications named Valdosta resident Cynthia Hughes as its “Business Customer Support Employee of the Year.” Hughes was recognized at an employee award ceremony recently held in Valdosta with corporate leaders.
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
Comments / 0