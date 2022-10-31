Read full article on original website
Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims
(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
Washington sheriffs ask public to research candidates before voting
SPOKANE - As crime continues to be on voters' minds this election cycle, Tuesday, sheriffs across the state are calling some legislators out for claiming they are pro-police in order to get votes this election cycle. Police reform laws, enacted in 2021, are a hot-button issue for law enforcement agencies...
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3091 Citizen Assist. 00:13:22. Incident Address: 331 N MADISON ST; Tekoa Care center; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Office received a question from a citizen. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3092 Other Law Enforcement Calls.
Spokane County puts $12M in federal stimulus funds toward new parks, recreation
(The Center Square) – Spokane County has dedicated $12.1 million of American Rescue Plan funds to organizations that develop recreational and fitness opportunities for residents and athletes. “Investment of these funds in Community and Regional parks provide equitable access opportunities to all populations, improve mental and physical health, and...
Report: Gonzaga in talks to join Big 12
Gonzaga and the Big 12 Conference are in discussions to bring the Zags into the league, ESPN reported Wednesday. Talks between Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford took place in Texas last week. While the conversations are described as "active," there is no imminent realignment...
Avista Says They are Prepared for Strong Winds Anticipated for Friday Night into Saturday Morning
SPOKANE - Avista says they are prepared to respond to power outages or any other issue that may come along with strong winds anticipated to move across eastern Washington and north Idaho Friday night and into Saturday morning. Avista crews are ready with fueled and stocked fleet vehicles, warehouse supplies,...
Bantams Finish Second in 2A GSL Kansas Tiebreaker, Will Host Ephrata Saturday with Trip to State on the Line
SPOKANE - What's better than a good Ol 'fashion Kansas Tiebreaker?. On Tuesday night, the Clarkston Bantams, Shadle Park Highlanders and West Valley Eagles came together at University High School in Spokane to determine a 2A GSL Champion. At the end of the regular season, all three teams finished with a 5-1 record in 2A GSL play, setting the table for Tuesday night's three-way Kansas Tiebreaker.
