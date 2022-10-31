ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Dayton man killed by falling coil: Investigation

At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Salvation Army accepting applications for annual Christmas Food program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance around the holidays, The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center may have you covered for food this Christmas. The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center is once again accepting applications for their annual Christmas Food campaign. In person-applications for the program […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE

