Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season
The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
New life in store for former Dayton hotel
The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.
‘Hello Avelo’: Dayton International Airport announces new airline, destination
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport announced that it is bringing a brand new airline to Ohio. Avelo Airlines began as a startup company in 2021 providing service to New Haven, Connecticut. Over the past few years, they have continued to grow in their mission of providing affordable travel with a focus on smaller […]
Dayton man killed by falling coil: Investigation
At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.
2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single […]
No one injured after Dayton house fire
Wiley reported that the home was initially too dangerous to enter due to the possibility of collapse.
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
‘You can do anything’: Fort Loramie graduate finds passion in skydiving
"I'm really passionate about this thing," Daniel said. "But it keeps me passionate about life."
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The case surrounds a 2018 case out of Butler County where Children Services took temporary custody of three children due to the home being unsafe.
Salvation Army accepting applications for annual Christmas Food program
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance around the holidays, The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center may have you covered for food this Christmas. The Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center is once again accepting applications for their annual Christmas Food campaign. In person-applications for the program […]
Huber Heights: Break-in suspect climbs in front of security camera
Photos from the security footage show a person climbing up a pipe attached to the building, in direct view of the security camera.
Ohio sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. A total of 29 applications were submitted last month for the position of police chief for the Springfield police, according to […]
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
Car crashes after racing in Trotwood
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two cars were racing near Hoover Avenue and Miller Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Dayton approves millions of ARPA funds in West and East side projects
“I don't think any of us would choose to go through the pandemic but four years ago, to invest in the opportunity we have in our neighborhoods wasn’t present,” said Commissioner Darryl Fairchild.
Comments / 0