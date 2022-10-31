Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Judy Coughlin, Wife of Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin, Dead at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin, died on Tuesday, according to PEOPLE. She was 77 years old. Judy Coughlin's death comes two years after her diagnosis with progressive supranuclear palsy, a brain disorder that deteriorates a person's ability to speak think and control movement.
NFL Team Owners Exploring the Sale of Franchise
Two NFL team owners are looking for buyers. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to explore the potential sale of the team. According to ESPN, a team spokesperson said the team was exploring all options. "The Snyders remain...
Teen Arrested in Shooting of NFL Rookie Brian Robinson
A teenage boy has been arrested in relation to the shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson. Police announced the 17-year-old has been charged with assault with the intent to rob while armed, according to ESPN. His name has not been released to the public due to him being a minor.
Deion Sanders Makes Big Decision With Jackson State Football Team Following Death of Takeoff
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders just made a big decision with his football team following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The Tigers will take on Texas Southern in Houston this weekend where Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley early Tuesday morning. While meeting with his players on Tuesday, Sanders said they aren't allowed to leave the team hotel.
Braves, Falcons and Hawks Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper Takeoff Following His Death
The hip-hop world and the city of Atlanta are mourning the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff who died early Tuesday morning after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston. According to the Associated Press, Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. "Let me just...
Washington Commanders Announce Head Coach Ron Rivera's Mother Has Died
The Washington Commanders announced that head coach Ron River's mother Dolores died Monday evening with her family at her side. The news one week after Rivera missed practice due to a "personal matter" concerning his mom, according to TMZ Sports. "Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to spend two...
