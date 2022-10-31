It doesn’t get much cuter than this as Velour was Boo and DaniLeigh painted herself blue to become James P. Sullivan. Don’t pull out your holiday decorations just yet because for some, the Halloween celebrations aren’t over. Spooky season is a favorite among the industry’s hitmakers as they often try to outdo one another with outrageous costumes. This year wasn’t any different as Diddy morphed himself into Heath Ledger’s Joker, both Lizzo and her “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B painted themselves yellow to portray Marge Simpson, and Lil Nas X put on his best daisy dukes while dressing up as Ice Spice.

2 DAYS AGO