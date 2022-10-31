Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Mom nails epic Sheryl Lee Ralph Halloween costume — with her daughter as the Emmy!
This year has been a big one for Sheryl Lee Ralph. In 2022 alone, Ralph’s five-decades long career has continued to rise with the success of “Abbott Elementary,” a role which earned her an Emmy nomination and subsequent win. The touching moment turned out to be the gift that keeps on giving, including serving as the inspiration for Halloween costumes a plenty.
Talking With Tami
Cynthia Bailey Stops By ‘Sherri’ To Celebrate Halloween!
SHERRI kicks off the week with “Sherri’s Halloween Gala!” During this special Halloween episode, Sherri and her guests are inspired by the series “Bridgerton” but with a twist – they are ALL vampires. Sherri made quite the entrance by dancing in costume. Plus, Bravo personalities, Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey joined Sherri and spilled all the Bravo tea. Luann discussed Bravocon and the new Real Housewives of New York cast being revealed, saying she “felt like Andy had been cheating on us.”
ETOnline.com
Gayle King Praises Sherri Shepherd’s New Talk Show's Early Success (Exclusive)
Gayle King has nothing but good things to say about Sherri Shepherd amid her new talk show's early success. ET's Rachel Smith was speaking to Shepherd at the New York premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when King joined in to give her friend a hug and sing her praises.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In An All Black Fit
Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to show off her trendy style in an all-black slay and we're loving it!
Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms
Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been...
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Reveals If Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan Will Find Romance
There has not been much room for romance in Blue Bloods lately, especially after Jamie and Eddie finally married. The single members of the Reagan family members have been too focused on stopping crime and holding the NYPD together to go on dates. It is unlikely that will change soon, showrunner Kevin Wade revealed.
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Monica Receives Backlash Over Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Halloween Costume
T-Boz came to the singer’s defense with a never-before-heard story. Monica has been a hot topic on social media lately, thanks to her social and dating life. Earlier this month, the songstress clapped back at rumors that she’s currently dating Kodak Black. Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted about the Florida rappers Kodak and LOE Shimmy.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes
No one enjoys Halloween more than your favorite celebrities. The post Chloe & Halle Bailey, Diddy, Keke Palmer, La La & More Went Ham With Their Halloween Costumes appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
‘Nailed it’: Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé With ‘Me, Myself, and I’, ‘Check On It’ Halloween Costumes
Lori Harvey broke the internet over the weekend with her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes that paid homage to Queen Bey’s early music videos. Lori took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first of her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes. The look captured Bey’s 2003 music video for the single Me, Myself, and I.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh & Baby Velour Act Out “Monsters, Inc” In Adorable Halloween Video
It doesn’t get much cuter than this as Velour was Boo and DaniLeigh painted herself blue to become James P. Sullivan. Don’t pull out your holiday decorations just yet because for some, the Halloween celebrations aren’t over. Spooky season is a favorite among the industry’s hitmakers as they often try to outdo one another with outrageous costumes. This year wasn’t any different as Diddy morphed himself into Heath Ledger’s Joker, both Lizzo and her “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B painted themselves yellow to portray Marge Simpson, and Lil Nas X put on his best daisy dukes while dressing up as Ice Spice.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
Comments / 0