dayton.com
Over 25 things to do, specials happening on First Friday in downtown Dayton
As we countdown to the Dayton Holiday Festival, there’s still plenty to do and see in downtown Dayton. From art, dance, music and film to drink specials and shopping deals, there’s a little something for the whole family. November’s First Friday kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs...
New life in store for former Dayton hotel
The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season
The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
Dayton man killed by falling coil: Investigation
At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WDTN
The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
Dayton approves millions of ARPA funds in West and East side projects
“I don't think any of us would choose to go through the pandemic but four years ago, to invest in the opportunity we have in our neighborhoods wasn’t present,” said Commissioner Darryl Fairchild.
dayton.com
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
dayton.com
Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood. The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.
Fox 19
Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash
SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
‘You can do anything’: Fort Loramie graduate finds passion in skydiving
"I'm really passionate about this thing," Daniel said. "But it keeps me passionate about life."
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
miamivalleytoday.com
Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary
TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”
