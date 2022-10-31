ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTN

Dayton man killed by falling coil: Investigation

At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg

Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood. The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
SPRINGBORO, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary

TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”
TROY, OH

