Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
kiwaradio.com
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on warrant of OWI
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on 390th Street near the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, just west of Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in rear-end crash by Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK—One person received minor injuries about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when a pickup rear-ended a Jeep on Highway 9 south of Little Rock. Eighty-year-old Rocky Burdet Schlichter of George was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler being driven by a female juvenile who was waiting to turn at the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley teen jailed for public intox
ROCK VALLEY—A 19-year-old Rock Valley resident was arrested about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rony Ezequiel Lopez Lopez stemmed from a call about him attempting to get into a house where he does not live on the 1900 block of 15th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge
HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
siouxcountyradio.com
Two Injured in Crash Near Rock Valley
Two people were injured in a crash near Rock Valley Wednesday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident at 3:41 pm at the intersection of 360th St. and Dogwood Ave., five miles west of Rock Valley. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley, was travelling south on Dogwood...
nwestiowa.com
No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer
ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Two Bomb Threats
Shoppers and passersby wondered what was going on Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Costco. There was a police presence that apparently disrupted shopping at the Costco located at 3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. People were commenting on Facebook asking “Anyone Know what's going on at Costco?”...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
Hawarden, Iowa– Three fire departments were called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hawarden. According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, at about 6:05 p.m., the Hawarden Fire Department was called to the report of a manure pile fire in the field near 400th Street and Chestnut Avenue, five and a half miles northeast of Hawarden.
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
KLEM
Basement House Fire in Le Mars
No one was hurt in a basement fire that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Le Mars, but there was extensive fire and smoke damage. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper said in a press release that the fire occurred at 24 4th Street NW, a house owned by Sarah Jenness of Le Mars. Crews were called out around 1:15 pm.
kiwaradio.com
Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City
Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
Comments / 0