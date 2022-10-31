The Lawrence Police Department is urging residents to be on guard against a group that breaks into cars and steals bank cards and checks, even in broad daylight. Lawrence officers have taken several reports fitting this group’s characteristics in the past several months, according to a news release Thursday from LPD. The group, known colloquially as the “felony lane gang,” uses stolen cards and checks to purchase gift cards or to get cash. The group got its name because they’re known for using bank drive-thru lanes farthest from the teller, believing they’re less apt to be identified.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO