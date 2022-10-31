Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Douglas County DA’s Office reviewing KBI findings regarding fatal police shooting in Lawrence
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday presented its investigative findings of a fatal police shooting to the Douglas County District’s Attorney’s Office, which will now consider next steps in the case. The investigation relates to the death of Michael Scott Blanck, a 43-old man who was killed...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Pay more heed to public safety
“If you build it, they will come.” I was reminded of this with regard to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. While I applaud the generosity of city officials, I’m concerned that not enough attention is being spent on public safety, especially for those who live and work in this neighborhood and other areas with homeless camps.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police urge residents to be on guard against traveling thieves, not leave valuables in car
The Lawrence Police Department is urging residents to be on guard against a group that breaks into cars and steals bank cards and checks, even in broad daylight. Lawrence officers have taken several reports fitting this group’s characteristics in the past several months, according to a news release Thursday from LPD. The group, known colloquially as the “felony lane gang,” uses stolen cards and checks to purchase gift cards or to get cash. The group got its name because they’re known for using bank drive-thru lanes farthest from the teller, believing they’re less apt to be identified.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Homeless are not all the same
I am worried after reading in Sunday’s paper about tensions between homeowners and homeless people living outdoors along the river. While that is something we need to be aware of, most people have never had an interaction with a homeless person, and I’m afraid that focusing on extreme cases presents one facet of the problem at the expense of seeing the overall situation.
LJWORLD
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving...
LJWORLD
Woman accused of killing baby at Eudora day care will get a new preliminary hearing but won’t be released from house arrest
A woman accused of killing a baby at the Eudora day care where she worked will get a new preliminary hearing but will not be released from house arrest pending that fresh determination of probable cause, a Douglas County judge decided Tuesday. The woman, Carrody Buchhorn, 47, is accused of...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to begin construction on long-delayed Queens Road project
Nearly four years after city leaders decided on funding for the project, the City of Lawrence is set to begin construction on Queens Road. Queens Road was previously a rural road, and the city will begin construction on Monday to improve the road to meet city street standards, according to a city news release. The city anticipates the project will be complete in September 2023, depending on weather and other potential project-related delays.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man convicted of rape gets 5 years of probation after judge suspends his prison term; DA to appeal
A Lawrence man convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court was granted probation on Tuesday after a judge suspended his underlying sentence of nearly 13 years. Soon after, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced that it would appeal the judge’s decision. A jury convicted Ray Charles...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to invest $10M over next five years to complete the Lawrence Loop
The paved trail known as the Lawrence Loop — which goes past Clinton Lake, the Kansas River, and the wetlands on its route around the city — is nearing completion, with only four segments left to construct. The city has been adding segments to the loop, which will...
LJWORLD
Kathleen Bradt
Kathleen (Kay) Ruth Bradt, 72, of Lawrence, Kansas, died peacefully in the early morning of Friday, October 28. The oldest of four siblings, Kay was born on May 5, 1950, in Lawrence, to Marilyn and Russell Bradt. As a child, Kay loved to read at the old Carnegie Library and knew from the time she was in junior high that she wanted to become a librarian.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to consider $3 million contract for road improvements south of Lawrence
Douglas County leaders will soon decide whether to move ahead on a $3 million project for safety and drainage improvements on a county road south of Lawrence. At Wednesday’s meeting, county commissioners will consider whether to award a contract for improvements on North 1000 Road, or County Route 458, between East 1500 and East 1600 roads, just south of Lawrence and east of Wells Overlook Park. County staff is recommending that the contract be awarded to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company, which offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15. Kings Construction was one of four companies to submit a bid; the other bids ranged from about $3.15 million to nearly $3.7 million.
LJWORLD
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders vote to move forward with $3 million road project south of Lawrence
Douglas County leaders voted Wednesday to move forward on a $3 million road improvement project south of Lawrence near Wells Overlook Park. At their meeting on Wednesday, county commissioners awarded the contract for improvements on North 1000 Road — or County Route 458 — to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company. That contractor offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15; the county also got bids from three other companies ranging from around $3.15 million to almost $3.7 million.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Business Hall of Fame announces 4 new members
It is a piece of business advice you don’t hear in every how-to-become rich book: Be willing to enjoy what you are doing. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Tom Dobski, an owner of Lawrence’s McDonald’s franchise, ranks it as a key to business success. After all, he literally sells happy in a box (you know, the one with a cheeseburger, fries and an all-important toy.)
LJWORLD
Lawrence High School to host talent show to benefit school’s food pantry
Lawrence High School will host its student talent show on Thursday. The talent show will take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of LHS, 1901 Louisiana St. Entry to the talent show is free, but nonperishable food items and cash donations will be accepted for the benefit of the LHS food pantry.
LJWORLD
Darlene Bright
Private family services are planned for Darlene Bright, 88, Lawrence. Friends may call from noon – 8 pm today at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. The casket will remain closed. See full obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball sweeps K-State
The Kansas volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-15, on Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to move to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play with a big match at No. 11 Baylor looming on Saturday. The victory was the 10th sweep of the season...
LJWORLD
Edith Aubry
Edith Aubry died October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be Sat. Nov. 12 from 2-4 pm at First United Methodist Church, Lawrence. Private inurnment earlier that day. Full obituary at www.dengelmortuary.com.
LJWORLD
Kansas coach Bill Self on upcoming suspension: I don’t like sitting out, but I have to own it
Shortly after Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self acknowledged that he did not like the fact that Thursday’s game would be his last on the KU bench until the Jayhawks head to the Bahamas later this month.
LJWORLD
KU announces self-imposed 4-game suspensions for Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend
The University of Kansas announced Wednesday that head basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will miss the first four games of the 2022-23 season to serve a self-imposed suspension relating to KU’s NCAA infractions case. According to a release announcing the suspensions, KU informed the NCAA’s...
