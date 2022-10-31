ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: The Spirit of Halloween 2022

By Alan Taylor
 3 days ago

People around the world are celebrating the season of Halloween, dressing up, taking part in parades and festivals, hosting parties, and tiptoeing through haunted houses. Collected here today is a look at some of these spooky—and fun—Halloween (and pre-Halloween) festivities this year from Japan, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Thailand, China, Belgium, Ukraine, and more.

A man wearing a costume waves near Shibuya Crossing during Halloween, on October 31, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. # Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
A werewolf decoration is displayed at a home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on October 29, 2022. # David Swanson / AFP / Getty
A home in Hancock Park, in Los Angeles, decorated for Halloween on October 29, 2022 # David Swanson / AFP / Getty
A dog wears a taco costume during the Sunnyvale Pet Parade in Sunnyvale, California, on October 30, 2022. # Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty
A view inside an installation at the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Hudson Valley, New York, on October 16, 2022 # Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency / Getty
Visitors react as they walk through the Haunted Hotel Takeover Halloween party at Hotel Ziggy in West Hollywood, California, on October 29, 2022. # Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
A man wearing a Chainsaw Man costume walks through Shibuya Center Gai, a shopping street, during Halloween on October 31, 2022, in Tokyo. # Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
People wearing costumes pose for photographs in Tokyo's Shibuya district on October 30, 2022. # Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP / Getty
A person attends the McKittrick Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden, in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood on October 29, 2022. # Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
Participants dressed as witches ride paddleboards during the Medford Lakes Lions Witches Paddle Halloween event on October 22, 2022, in Medford Lakes, New Jersey. # Charles Sykes / Invision / AP
A Saudi youth dressed in a costume celebrates Halloween during the Scary Weekend event at Boulevard, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28, 2022. # Ahmed Yosri / Reuters
People participate in a motorcycle ride called Caravan of Terror to celebrate Halloween in Caracas, Venezuela, on October 29, 2022. # Leonardo Fernandez Viloria / Reuters
Motorcycle riders take part in the Caravan of Terror in Caracas on October 29, 2022. # Leonardo Fernandez Viloria / Reuters
Trick-or-treaters walk house to house in search of candy during an early Halloween event in Overland Park, Kansas, on October 30, 2022. # Charlie Riedel / AP
People in costumes walk on the street during a celebration ahead of Halloween in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province, on October 30, 2022. # AFP / Getty
People celebrate Halloween at a party in HVLV nightclub on October 29, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. # Ed Ram / Getty
People attend a Halloween party at HVLV nightclub on October 29, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. # Ed Ram / Getty
A person poses during the Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2022 on October 29 in Tokyo, Japan. # Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
A man wearing a Godzilla mask passes over Shibuya Crossing on October 31, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. # Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
People wearing costumes walk in a Tokyo street, celebrating Halloween on October 31, 2022. # David Mareuil / Anadolu Agency / Getty
A man wears a COVID-19-test-kit costume at Lan Kwai Fong in Hong Kong, China, on October 31, 2022. # Tyrone Siu / Reuters
Ring-tailed lemurs eat from a jack-o'-lantern ahead of Halloween, at Pairi Daiza, a zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on October 28, 2022. # Yves Herman / Reuters
A person dressed as a zombie mermaid crawls from a pool at the Haunted Hotel Takeover Halloween party at Hotel Ziggy in West Hollywood, on October 29, 2022. # Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
A police officer uses a megaphone to address people in costume walking on the street of Tokyo's Shibuya district during Halloween on October 31, 2022. # Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP / Getty
Revelers in costume take part in a Halloween parade on Khaosan Road in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 31, 2022. # Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty
A man in a shaggy costume crosses a street in midtown Manhattan on Halloween, October 31, 2022. # Mike Segar / Reuters

