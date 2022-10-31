ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

BREAKING: Accused child killer pleads guilty

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hDhJ_0itNvvuF00

Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Snyder pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder her two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Monday afternoon.

Snyder's plea to just four of the 23 charges is part of a deal in which prosecutors say she will provide testimony against co-defendant Echo Butler. In exchange for her testimony, prosecutors won't seek the death penalty. Instead, they'll ask for two consecutive life sentences — one for each girl.

Snyder also pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and fraud for collecting government assistance after the girls had died.

Snyder, 32, of Williamsport, confessed to helping abuse and intentionally starve Nicole Snyder, 6, and Jasmine Snyder, 4, until their deaths. Nicole died in May of 2016, Jasmine in August of 2017. The girls' remains were found buried on a property on Livermore Road, Williamsport, in November of 2021.

Snyder faced 23 counts, including criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal homicide, and a range of felony and misdemeanor charges.

As part of her plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, Snyder accepted responsibility for the conspiracy to commit homicide.

In all, Snyder pled guilty to:

Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct Fraud Obt Foodstamps/Assistance

Snyder won't be prosecuted for these remaining charges, according to the district attorney's office:

Criminal Homicide Criminal Homicide Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct Conceal Death of Child Conceal Death of Child Simple Assault Simple Assault Recklessly Endangering Another Person Recklessly Endangering Another Person Abuse Of Corpse Abuse Of Corpse Obstruction Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence Tamper With/Fabricate Physical EvidenceTheft By Decep-False Impression

Sentencing will be delayed until after Butler's trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Find continued coverage on the Snyder plea deal and other upcoming trial dates tonight on NorthcentralPa.com .

Correction: The article was corrected to reflect the offenses for which Snyder pled guilty.

NorthcentralPA.com

