ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham Herald

Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

Police are asking for help to identify vandalism suspects after Ferndale’s Star Park restroom and shelter were damaged over the weekend.

The vandalism happened sometime between Saturday evening, Oct. 29, and Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30, according to a news release from city of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney.

The soap and towel dispensers were destroyed in one of the restrooms and two trash cans were damaged, Sweeney said.

The plumbing was also partially clogged with paper towels and a hose pipe on the picnic shelter was bent, Sweeney said in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald.

Replacements, repairs and cleanup are expected to cost about $3,000, according to Sweeney.

“I hope the people responsible make restorations because this is Ferndale’s most used playground,” Sweeney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atlwZ_0itNvsG400
The Star Park bathroom on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Ferndale shows damage from weekend vandalism. City of Ferndale/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

City staff were working to repair the Ferndale Road facilities Monday morning, Oct. 31, and expect to have it operational soon. In the meantime, people using the park for recreation will have access to a second bathroom that was undamaged, Sweeney told The Herald.

The Star Park bathrooms were paid for by park impact fees, which are funds collected from developers when new housing is built.

The Ferndale Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to email them at contact@ferndalepd.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00o6tp_0itNvsG400
Vandals damaged a downspout on a picnic shelter at Star Park Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30, in Ferndale. City of Ferndale/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County rifle range closed for lead contamination clean-up

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County’s Plantation Rifle Range is now closed while the Parks and Recreation Department works to limit lead contamination in nearby waterways. The layout of the range allows bullets to land in a nearby wetland and a salmon bearing stream that feeds Lake Samish. Tests...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Couple cited for throwing pumpkins from bridge onto road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers cited 2 people after they were seen throwing pumpkins onto Alabama Road from a pedestrian bridge Halloween evening. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that the officers were dispatched about 8:50pm on Monday, October 31st. They were told...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Flood Potential Outlook includes Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office say a Flood Potential Outlook has been expanded to include Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Clallam counties. This is the result of an atmospheric river that is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area beginning early Friday and continuing through early Saturday.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Police investigating after man hit by train near Burlington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Police in Burlington are investigating a man’s death after he was struck by a train. The 48-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was walking southbound on the tracks as a northbound train approached him. The train’s engineer sounded a warning horn several times, but he was unable to...
BURLINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Man wanted in connection to murder arrested in manure bog outside Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – A second person has been arrested in connection with a Bellingham murder last month. Bellingham Police said that the victim, 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack, had planned to rob the shooting suspect along with 26-year-old Darian Polee of Ferndale. Polee knew that the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Roberts, would...
FERNDALE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
132
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy