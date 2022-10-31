US Iran envoy says he is focused on 'where we can be useful' and not going to 'waste our time' on nuclear deal right now

Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Secret recording: Oath Keepers leader wanted to warn Trump of upcoming 'combat here on US soil'
In a secretly recorded meeting days after January 6, 2021, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly tried to issue a warning to then-President Donald Trump, urging him to invoke the Insurrection Act and warning there would be "combat here on US soil." Jason Alpers, a US military veteran who testified...
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
US officials divided over new intelligence suggesting Russian military discussed scenarios for using nuclear weapons
Russian military officials have discussed how and under what conditions Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to a US intelligence assessment described to CNN by multiple sources who have read it. The assessment, drafted by the National Intelligence Council, is not a high...
US will work to remove Iran from UN Commission on the Status of Women
The United States will work to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday. The effort to evict Iran form the 45-member intergovernmental body comes as the Iranian government has tried to suppress nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that nation's so-called morality police.
House January 6 committee interviewing Secret Service agents in Trump's motorcade on day of attack
The House January 6 select committee is getting a window into former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, interviewing on Friday the Secret Service agent who was in the lead car on January 6 and scheduling testimony from the driver of Trump's presidential vehicle as soon as next week, multiple sources tell CNN.
Exclusive: Iran is seeking Russia's help to bolster its nuclear program, US intel officials believe
Iran is seeking Russia's help to bolster its nuclear program, US intelligence officials believe, as Tehran looks for a backup plan should a lasting nuclear deal with world powers fail to materialize. The intelligence suggests that Iran has been asking Russia for help acquiring additional nuclear materials and with nuclear...
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday.
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
As Donald Trump inches closer to launching another presidential run after the midterm election, Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The...
Russian mercenaries jockey for influence amid military struggles in Ukraine
One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies is using dissent around the war in Ukraine to jockey for increased influence inside the Kremlin, US and European officials said, offering a rare glimpse at the brewing tension among Putin allies and how Russia's disastrous war in Ukraine is affecting the internal dynamics of the Kremlin.
AP source: Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
An aide to former President Donald Trump who has claimed that he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony
From pigs to TVs: Ukrainians despair at looting as Russia retreats
From the rubble inside Kupiansk town hall, Olena salvages a chair, a screen: little was left when the Russians withdrew from this northeastern Ukrainian town, fuelling widespread allegations of systematic looting. - Since the start of the invasion on February 24, there have been countless allegations of looting in areas occupied by Russian troops, suggesting a systematic approach rather than the odd misdemeanour by a handful of bad apples.
High inflation hardens some midterm election voters' party preferences
Soaring inflation and the tumbling stock market have upended Patricia Strong's retirement. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident had hoped her husband could also retire so they could spend the winter in Mexico. But now, the couple hesitates to plan even a short getaway since the price of gas and groceries have increased while the value of their investments has gone in the opposite direction.
Congress confronts divide over Capitol Police and eyes more security funding after Pelosi attack
When Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré briefed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about security enhancements his task force would be recommending in the wake of the January 6, 2021, attack, Honoré told CNN McCarthy was skeptical about the need for more Capitol Police officers. "At the time...
Trump and company settle with men who sued him over 2015 protest outside Trump Tower
Former President Donald Trump and his company settled a lawsuit alleging his security assaulted a group of men protesting Trump's rhetoric outside of Trump Tower in 2015, averting a public trial. In a two-sentence statement signed by an attorney on behalf of Trump and the men, they said they have...
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally
David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
