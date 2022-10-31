ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chair of House committee that has oversight of Capitol Police demands answers about protection for members of Congress

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, is requesting additional information from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger about the protection for congressional lawmakers following the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home, according to a new letter obtained by CNN. In her Tuesday letter to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why key House members skip many votes

As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 -- and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday's elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell's challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

READ: President Joe Biden's remarks on protecting democracy

President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks from Union Station in Washington, DC, on democracy and the upcoming midterm elections. Good evening, everyone. Just a few days ago a little before 2:30 a.m. in the morning, a man smashed the back window and broke into the home of the speaker of the House of Representatives, the third highest-ranking official in America. He carried in his backpack zip-ties, duct tape, rope, and a hammer.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

FBI Identifies Suspect in New Jersey Synagogue Threats

After issuing a warning to synagogues across New Jersey on Thursday, the FBI said Friday that they had identified a suspect who they believe had “radical extremist views” but was acting alone. The agency would not say if they had arrested the person but James E. Dennehy, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark office, said “he no longer poses a threat to the community at this time.” The FBI is continuing to investigate and pursue leads to see if he was in contact with anyone else. Officials have not released the name of the suspect or said if he is facing charges.Read it at The New York Times
NEW JERSEY STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices

The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump's hand-picked slate of election deniers -- including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem -- and will not allow their state's voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month -- some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Clarence Thomas was 'key' to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to Trump's plan to delay Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory through litigation after the 2020 election, according to emails recently turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6. "We want to...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee renews push for Mark Meadows' phone logs and testimony

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has renewed its effort to force former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before Congress about the attack on the US Capitol and to obtain his phone logs, according to attorneys for Meadows. Lawyers for Meadows wrote to a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach

Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week's midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week on...
OHIO STATE

