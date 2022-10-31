Read full article on original website
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally
David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
Congress confronts divide over Capitol Police and eyes more security funding after Pelosi attack
When Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré briefed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about security enhancements his task force would be recommending in the wake of the January 6, 2021, attack, Honoré told CNN McCarthy was skeptical about the need for more Capitol Police officers. "At the time...
Chair of House committee that has oversight of Capitol Police demands answers about protection for members of Congress
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, is requesting additional information from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger about the protection for congressional lawmakers following the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home, according to a new letter obtained by CNN. In her Tuesday letter to...
Justice Department rests in its historic seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade. Over four weeks, government witnesses -- including several FBI agents, US Capitol Police officers, current and former members...
Chicago man accused of leaving voicemail with death threats at office of Republican candidate for governor
A Chicago man is accused of making violent threats against the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Scott Lennox, 21, allegedly called the office of Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey last Friday and left a lengthy voicemail, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. "I'm going to skin Darren Bailey...
Trump aide Kash Patel ordered to testify to grand jury investigating Mar-a-Lago documents, sources say
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of federal records at Mar-a-Lago, according to two people familiar with the investigation. Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court has granted Patel immunity from prosecution on any information...
Why key House members skip many votes
As he has campaigned for a promotion to the Senate, Ted Budd has been frequently absent from his day job: A member of the US House. The North Carolina Republican missed more votes than all but three House members since January 2021 -- and more than any lawmaker who will be on the ballot in next Tuesday's elections, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan watchdog group, the Moonlight Foundation. Budd missed 119 votes in this Congress, amounting to 13% of all votes over the last two years, most of which came this year as he has campaigned in North Carolina to fill the seat of the retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell's challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
First on CNN: January 6 committee interviews more Secret Service witnesses, including head of Pence's detail
The House January 6 committee's focus on US Secret Service witnesses is intensifying, as the panel has conducted two additional interviews over the last two days, including one with the onetime head of former Vice President Mike Pence's security detail, multiple sources told CNN. The committee is also expected to...
READ: President Joe Biden's remarks on protecting democracy
President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks from Union Station in Washington, DC, on democracy and the upcoming midterm elections. Good evening, everyone. Just a few days ago a little before 2:30 a.m. in the morning, a man smashed the back window and broke into the home of the speaker of the House of Representatives, the third highest-ranking official in America. He carried in his backpack zip-ties, duct tape, rope, and a hammer.
FBI Identifies Suspect in New Jersey Synagogue Threats
After issuing a warning to synagogues across New Jersey on Thursday, the FBI said Friday that they had identified a suspect who they believe had “radical extremist views” but was acting alone. The agency would not say if they had arrested the person but James E. Dennehy, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Newark office, said “he no longer poses a threat to the community at this time.” The FBI is continuing to investigate and pursue leads to see if he was in contact with anyone else. Officials have not released the name of the suspect or said if he is facing charges.Read it at The New York Times
Biden sends a stark warning about political violence ahead of midterms: 'We can't take democracy for granted any longer'
President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a stark warning to Americans that the future of the nation's democracy could rest on next week's midterm elections, an urgent appeal coming six days before final ballots are cast in a contest the president framed in nearly existential terms. "We can't take democracy...
Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices
The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump's hand-picked slate of election deniers -- including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem -- and will not allow their state's voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month -- some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.
Jordan sends letters to DOJ and FBI previewing what GOP controlled House Judiciary Committee would investigate
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who serves as ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, put the Department of Justice and FBI on notice Wednesday in letters detailing potential investigations if Republicans reclaim the House majority and he is given the powerful gavel of the Judiciary Committee. In...
Bullish on a House takeover, GOP's investigative plans on Hunter Biden and others pick up steam
House Republicans are in active discussions to immediately hit the ground running if they take power on Tuesday and target what has become one of their top priorities: Investigating President Joe Biden's son. On November 9 -- the day after the midterm elections -- Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who...
Biden team 'engaged in some planning' for 2024 bid as president mulls a reelection decision
President Joe Biden's top advisers are making plans toward a 2024 reelection bid, even as he has not yet made a decision on whether to throw his hat into the ring again. Senior White House adviser Anita Dunn said Wednesday that planning for a potential campaign is already underway, regardless of Biden's decision.
Clarence Thomas was 'key' to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to Trump's plan to delay Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory through litigation after the 2020 election, according to emails recently turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6. "We want to...
January 6 committee renews push for Mark Meadows' phone logs and testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has renewed its effort to force former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before Congress about the attack on the US Capitol and to obtain his phone logs, according to attorneys for Meadows. Lawyers for Meadows wrote to a...
Suspected Russian trolls use political cartoons to denigrate Democratic candidates as midterms approach
Suspected Russian operatives have used far-right media platforms to denigrate Democratic candidates in Georgia, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania in a renewed effort to influence voters in next week's midterm elections, private researchers said Thursday. The alleged Russian influence operation included six political cartoons spread in the last week on...
Republicans dial down rhetoric in closing messages as Democrats attack in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is raking leaves, asking if voters are "tired of the division and the anger." Tim Michels, the GOP nominee for governor, is driving a red pickup truck, promising a "new direction for Wisconsin." As Election Day approaches, all four candidates in Wisconsin's races for...
